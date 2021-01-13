Free Music Ensemble Programs For Students Ages 7+
LAMusArt's Free Music Ensembles program includes the Mariachi Ensemble, the Choir, the Jazz Ensemble, the Youth Orchestra and the Strings program for ages 7+EAST LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles Music and Art School (LAMusArt) announces the 2021 winter season of its Tuition-Free Music Ensembles program, featuring five student groups (ages 7-21). The Tuition-Free Music Ensembles program includes the Mariachi Ensemble, the Choir, the Jazz Ensemble, the Youth Orchestra and the Strings beginner and advanced ensemble. Each ensemble rehearses weekly for up to 2 hours during non-school hours depending on the ensemble, usually on Saturdays.
In 2020, LAMusArt celebrated its 75th anniversary and welcomed a brand-new slate of lauded Teaching Artists to helm the five ensembles. These distinguished instructors include Claudia Garcia of Harvard University, LAMusArt veteran instructor Timothy Maloof, performance artist Catherine Mehta, Dr. Isaac Lopez of the University of Southern California, and Dr. Ashley Salinas.
The Tuition-Free Music Ensembles Program was created in response to the need for free, high-quality music education in the East Los Angeles community. With funding for public school arts programs cut by nearly 60% , LAMusArt felt a responsibility to replenish those lost programs, especially during non-school hours when students need stimulation and care the most.
All five sectors of the Tuition-Free Music Ensembles are offered to students free of tuition payments and students do not need to be enrolled in any other courses at LAMusArt to join. The Mariachi, Choir and Strings ensembles accept students starting at age 7, while the Jazz Ensemble and Youth Orchestra accept students beginning at age 13. Instruction is currently done virtually until it is safe to gather and rehearse at our eastside campus.
LAMusArt’s Tuition-Free Music Ensembles not only provide crucial arts learning, but offer performance opportunities for students and community members to benefit from. LAMusArt ensembles have performed at venues and events all over Los Angeles including East Los Angeles College, Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles, the Broad Stage, and the Grammy Museum at LA Live.
Enrollment is now open through February 6, please email stayintune@LAMusArt.org, call 323-262-7734 or visit the webpage www.LAMusArt.org to fill out a registration form or to learn more about affordable private instruction in music and group instruction in art, dance and theatre. Financial Aid is available for private and group study in other disciplines.
Tuition-Free programs are funded in part by the Colburn Foundation, the California Arts Council, the LA County Department of Arts and Culture and the Music Man Foundation.
About the Los Angeles Music and Art School
The Los Angeles Music and Art School is a 501 (c)(3) non profit arts organization whose mission is to provide East LA with equitable access to quality arts education programs. Established in 1945, LAMusArt is the only multidisciplinary destination for high-quality arts instruction located in the community. The organization aims to offer accessible and affordable arts education to young, under-served students regardless of their gender, ethnicity, aptitude, or socio-economic status, year-round. Impacting over 550 unduplicated students a year and providing over 25,000 lessons across 4 disciplines annually, LAMusArt is dedicated to the personal, academic, and professional growth of its students.
Manuel Prieto
Los Angeles Music and Art School
+1 323-262-7734
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter