Wearable Musical Instrument Mictic Opens L.A. Office

The Zurich-based XR startup is establishing its presence in Southern California to expand distribution, licensing and talent relations; Mictic’s musical wristbands and software will launch in Q2 2021

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mictic AG, the Swiss startup behind a new, immersive, wearable musical instrument, has opened an office in Southern California in order to maximize relations with the heart of the entertainment and tech industries. The Extended Reality (XR) experience is the perfect tool for artists of all skill levels, from stars looking for the next way to excite fans at arena sized concerts, to TikTok’s teens going viral. The new office, located in Santa Monica, will expand connections with distributors, talent and other partners in the music industry, Hollywood, social media and tech.

“Mictic has harnessed Swiss ingenuity, design and precision to create an incredible experience,” said Mictic AG CEO Mershad Javan. “Now it’s time to connect this technology with artists and influencers of L.A., and to build a base for our continued discussions with major tech partners.”

Javan has been located in Zurich with Mictic after years in the Orange County, CA startup scene, which included the successful sale of digital music distribution giant MondoTunes (now known as Octiive) to the Anakando Media Group. MondoTunes was able to establish its reach through strategic partnerships with Universal Music Group, China’s Tencent and other companies. Now, Javan will be splitting time between Switzerland and California and building the L.A. team, including Mictic’s U.S. marketing and customer service departments.

Mictic wristbands communicate with the user’s smartphone via Bluetooth, allowing gestures to be translated into musical tones, textures and sound effects in real-time. It is the only wearable device that is an actual musical instrument, rather than a tool for controlling instruments. The movements are easy to master for beginners and present inspiring challenges for professionals.

Invented by Rolf Hellat, the product is expected to come to market in June of 2021, with popular musical instruments built in such as guitar, piano, drums and strings as well as genre-driven soundscapes such as EDM, old school hip hop, trap and metal. New instruments and sounds, including those developed with partner artists and brands, will be added via frequent product updates.

Javan will also speak about wearables and the music industry via VR at CES conference partner DreamlandXR’s Music, Technology & Gaming AltSpace event on January 14th. (More info here.)

For more information or to arrange a remote demo and interview contact: owen@thoughtgangmedia.com

About Mictic AG: Mictic AG is a fast growing startup founded in Zurich by Rolf Hellat in 2018. The company aspires to develop innovative music experiences, using technology in ways that profoundly change the way how people interact with music. For more information and to become part of the next musical revolution, go to mictic.com.















