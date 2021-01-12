Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,021 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,440 in the last 365 days.

Catch a tagged fish at Hyde Pond and win a prize

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Kid’s Ice Fishing Derby at Hyde Pond has been cancelled. But that doesn’t mean kids shouldn’t try their luck – they may win a prize.

If a youth angler 16 years of age or younger catches a tagged rainbow trout from Hyde Pond, they can bring the tag in to the Salmon Fish and Game office and collect a prize. Prizes include fishing gear, tackle boxes, and rod and reel combinations.

“It’s been a crazy year, especially for kids, so we just wanted to continue a safe, outdoor fishing activity where they can have some fun,” said Kayden Estep, Idaho Fish and Game fisheries biologist based in Salmon.

Over 100 trout will be tagged from January 12 to February 7, and prize-winning tag returns will be accepted through May 31. The brightly-colored tags are on or slightly behind the dorsal fin.

All Idaho fishing regulation apply, including anglers 14 years of age or older must possess a valid Idaho fishing license.

Event sponsors include the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Trout Unlimited, 93 Outdoor Sports, and Salmon River Flybox.

You just read:

Catch a tagged fish at Hyde Pond and win a prize

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.