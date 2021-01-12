Catch a tagged fish at Hyde Pond and win a prize

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Kid’s Ice Fishing Derby at Hyde Pond has been cancelled. But that doesn’t mean kids shouldn’t try their luck – they may win a prize.

If a youth angler 16 years of age or younger catches a tagged rainbow trout from Hyde Pond, they can bring the tag in to the Salmon Fish and Game office and collect a prize. Prizes include fishing gear, tackle boxes, and rod and reel combinations.

“It’s been a crazy year, especially for kids, so we just wanted to continue a safe, outdoor fishing activity where they can have some fun,” said Kayden Estep, Idaho Fish and Game fisheries biologist based in Salmon.

Over 100 trout will be tagged from January 12 to February 7, and prize-winning tag returns will be accepted through May 31. The brightly-colored tags are on or slightly behind the dorsal fin.

All Idaho fishing regulation apply, including anglers 14 years of age or older must possess a valid Idaho fishing license.

Event sponsors include the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Trout Unlimited, 93 Outdoor Sports, and Salmon River Flybox.