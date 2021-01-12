Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,025 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,441 in the last 365 days.

Carriage Services, Inc. to Present Virtually and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the Virtual Sidoti Winter 2021 Investor Conference on January 13th

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced they are participating in the Virtual Sidoti Winter 2021 Investor Conference on January 13, 2021. Carriage Services has also released a new presentation which can be accessed through the Sidoti conference portal for registered participants and in the investor relations section of the Company's website: www.carriageservices.com.

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 178 funeral homes in 26 states and 32 cemeteries in 12 states.

For more information, please contact Viki Blinderman at 713-332-8568 or Ben Brink at 713-332-8441 or email
InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com.

Source: Carriage Services, Inc.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Carriage Services, Inc. to Present Virtually and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the Virtual Sidoti Winter 2021 Investor Conference on January 13th

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.