Ravinia Green Country Club Transforms to Winter “Outdoor Activity” Wonderland

Club Offers Ice Skating, Cross-Country Skiing, Snowshoeing and More

/EIN News/ -- RIVERWOODS, Ill., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ’Tis the season! Ravinia Green Country Club in Riverwoods is helping make the season merry and bright for Members with a seasonal club transformation – now offering an extraordinary selection of outdoor winter activities. Unlike any other in Chicagoland, the Club – known in the summer months for golf, swimming and tennis – has altered its amenities for winter and added ice skating, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and more, giving Members a safe way to stay active during the winter months.



“We are so excited to be offering, for the first time, these winter activities to our Members,” said Tony Rizzo, General Manager. “Not only can they safely spend time together outside during this challenging time, but these are all fun, healthy recreational activities that many will be experiencing for the first time.”

Winter activities now being offered at Ravinia Green include:

Ice skating – An outdoor winter chalet features an ice-skating rink where Members can glide away the day and even enjoy night skating under twinkling holiday lights. The nearby warming hut provides the perfect spot for skaters to warm their fingers and toes while enjoying hot chocolate and other sweet treats.

Cross-country skiing – Over the fairway and through the greens, Members can put on their skis and traverse through the course, all while getting in an awesome workout.

Snowshoeing – Perfect as a solo activity or for families to appreciate nature or compete to see who is fastest.

Skeet and trap shooting – Members also have access to this recreational and competitive sport at nearby Rolling Green Country Club in Arlington Heights.

Additional winter weather amenities include:

Champion’s Golf Lounge featuring a state-of-the-art golf simulator, where Members can get their golf fix away from the cold and play over 60 different virtual courses, plus enjoy a practice range facilities, lessons and indoor winter golf leagues.

The RAC – Health and wellness aficionados have access to this 3,000-square-foot athletic center, which offers a weight room, cardio room and group exercise studio with complimentary yoga, circuit training, Pilates classes and more.

Ravinia Green Country Club is now offering Member-for-a-day opportunities for the community to enjoy these unique winter activities. For more information and to sign up, call Chris Thomas, Membership Director, at 847.597.8404. Some restrictions and exclusions apply.

Located in Riverwoods, Ravinia Green Country Club features an 18-hole golf course offering a unique blend of challenge and opportunity for all levels of players. Additional amenities include upscale and casual dining, six tennis courts, three pools, a state-of-the-art facility, golf simulators and a variety of social events for the whole family.

Marketing contact:

Mike Dzura | mike.dzura@clubcorp.com | 972.406.7821