Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,024 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,436 in the last 365 days.

Eos Energy to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- EDISON, N.J., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) ("Eos"), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based energy storage systems, today announced Joe Mastrangelo, Chief Executive Officer, and Sagar Kurada, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the following investor conferences:

  • The Bank of America Merrill Lynch Battery and Storage Virtual Conference on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. The presentation will commence at approximately 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

  • The Northland SPAC Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. The presentation will commence at approximately 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the presentations will be available through Eos's Investor Relations website at https://investors.eose.com.

About Eos
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth® aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable — and manufactured in the U.S. — it's the core of our innovative systems that today provide utility, industrial, and commercial customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com.

Source: Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.

Contacts

Investors Media
Ed Yuen James McCusker
ir@eose.com  media@eose.com 

Primary Logo

You just read:

Eos Energy to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.