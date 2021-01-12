David Brainard Promoted to Chief Technology Officer

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace, is pleased to announce that David Brainard has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer, effective today.



In announcing the promotion, EverQuote co-founder and current CTO Tomas Revesz said: “Since joining, David has been a transformative impact to our engineering organization and accelerated our efforts to drive sustainable growth. He is a tenacious leader with an unparalleled commitment to building a world-class engineering team, through both recruiting and developing internal talent.”

As CTO, Mr. Brainard assumes responsibility for all of Engineering, encompassing marketplace-wide engineering teams and platforms as well as Security Operations and IT. Mr. Revesz is transitioning into a newly-created role of Chief Architect in which he will continue to guide our technical strategy and vision as well as lead our technical evaluation of corporate development and other new business opportunities.

Mr. Brainard joined EverQuote in 2019 and has over 25 years of software development, architecture and management experience at leading organizations such as Wayfair, Liberty Mutual, and Bank of America. Mr. Brainard has a Master's degree from Boston University and a B.A. from Wayne State University.

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace, connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's mission is to empower insurance shoppers to better protect life's most important assets—their family, property, and future. Our vision is to use data and technology to make insurance simpler, more affordable and personalized ultimately reducing cost and risk.

For more information, visit everquote.com and follow on Twitter @everquotelife, Instagram @everquotepics, and LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/everquote/ .

