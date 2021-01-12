Department of Energy Announces the 2020 Federal Energy and Water Management and Director’s Award Winners

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Federal Energy Management Program (FEMP) congratulates the 27 winners of the 2020 Federal Energy and Water Management and the two winners of the FEMP Director’s Award.

Through the annual Federal Energy and Water Management Awards competition, FEMP recognizes outstanding achievements in energy and water efficiency, resilience, technology, distributed energy, cybersecurity, and fleet management across the federal government. The Federal Energy and Water Management Awards recognize individuals, teams and organizations that have taken initiatives to cut energy waste, reduce costs, optimize performance, and advance America’s progress towards energy independence, resilience, and security.

This year’s Federal Energy and Water Award winners represent a broad spectrum of agencies across the federal government:

U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Army, U. S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, and Defense Logistics Agency;

U.S. Department of Agriculture

U.S. Department of Commerce

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

U.S. Department of Homeland Security

U.S. Department of Transportation

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Office of Personnel Management

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

In addition to the competitively selected Federal Energy and Water Management Awards, FEMP presents the annual Director’s Award. The FEMP Director's Award is chosen at the discretion of the FEMP Director to recognize distinguished individuals, organizations, and/or teams for outstanding leadership and collaboration that results in benefits across the federal government. The 2020 FEMP Director’s Award winners are:

NASA for its headquarters-driven, agency-wide commitment to implementing the 50001 Ready program in support of agency strategic energy management goals; and

A joint DOE Building Technologies Office and Oak Ridge National Laboratory team for their collaboration with FEMP to develop the EMPOWER Wall, a first-of-its-kind smart wall cooling system, demonstrating the art of the possible that will advance state of the art energy efficiency technologies in federal buildings.

Congratulations to the 2020 winners for demonstrating innovation and leadership! The award winners offer a rich opportunity to learn from examples and models and replicate successful strategies across the federal government. Visit the FEMP Awards website to learn more about these award winning champions and their accomplishments.