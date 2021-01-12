Dr. Ebenezer N. Yamoah Discusses the Role of Hair Cells in Hearing
Hearing Is a Complicated Process and Dr. Ebenezer N. Yamoah Is Here To Discuss the Critical Role of Hair CellsRENO, NV, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hearing is a complex process and it is important for everyone to understand the basics of how this works. As sound enters the external ear, it passes through the ear canal until sound strikes the eardrum, causing it to vibrate. Then, this sound is passed to the bones of the middle ear which are the malleus, incus, and stapes. Finally, electrical signals are passed to the brain which is interpreted as sound. Dr. Ebenezer N. Yamoah is an expert in hearing and is here to discuss the important role that hair cells play in the hearing process.
Dr. Ebenezer N. Yamoah Reviews What Hair Cells Are and How They Work
In order for electrical signals to be passed to the brain, small cells called hair cells have to vibrate. Dr. Ebenezer N. Yamoah has studied hair cells extensively and is here to discuss the role they play. According to Dr. Ebenezer N. Yamoah, the ear's hair cells are located in the inner ear. They vibrate in response to sound. Then, these vibrations are translated into electrical signals. These electrical signals are transmitted from the cochlea to the brain and are interpreted as sound. If something happens to either the cochlea or the hair cells, this can lead to hearing loss.
Dr. Ebenezer N. Yamoah Discusses Some of the Signs of Hearing Loss
There are countless people who suffer from hearing loss and, according to Dr. Ebenezer N. Yamoah, hearing loss can present in a variety of ways. According to Dr. Ebenezer N. Yamoah, one of the first signs of hearing loss is that people have trouble hearing in a crowded room. Usually, the body is able to filter out background noise, making it easier for people to focus on a single conversation. With hearing loss, this ability is lost. Furthermore, individuals who have trouble hearing the TV, hearing the radio, or talking on the phone might suffer from hearing loss as well and should see a doctor.
Dr. Ebenezer N. Yamoah Highlights the Treatment Options Available for Hearing Loss
The good news is that for those who suffer from hearing loss, there are treatment options available. Dr. Ebenezer N. Yamoah has spent much of his life looking at solutions to hearing loss and there are several options to highlight. First, some people who suffer from hearing loss can benefit from hearing aids. These are designed to amplify the sound as it enters the ear. Dr. Ebenezer N. Yamoah also wants people to know about cochlear implants. Many people who are born with hearing loss invest in cochlear implants; however, there are plenty of people with acquired hearing loss that can benefit from cochlear implants as well.
