FW: Royalton Barracks/ DUI Refusal, LSA

CASE#: 21B200116

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Mark Harvey

STATION: VSP Royalton

CONTACT#: 234-9933

DATE/TIME: 1-12-21 5:13 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: River Road, Sharon Vermont, Windsor County

VIOLATION: DUI #5 Refusal, LSA

ACCUSED: Eric Dow

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police responded to the area of River Road and Howe Hill Road in Sharon for a one car motor vehicle accident where the operator was reported to have been intoxicated. The operator who was later identified as Eric Dow DOB 04-25-91, had left the scene prior to our arrival. After a lengthy K-9 search of the area, the operator Eric Dow was located at the Sharon Auto Center located at 2911 Route 14 in the Town of Sharon, Windsor County. Dow performed several field sobriety tests and was arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Royalton Barracks where he was processed for DUI Refusal and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. Dow was issued a criminal citation to appear in Windsor Superior Court on 02-02-21 at 8:00 am to answer to the charges of DUI Refusal and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02-02-21

COURT: Windsor Superior

LODGED - LOCATION: Released on citation

