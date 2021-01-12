Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FW: Royalton Barracks/ DUI Refusal, LSA

 

 

Corporal Mark Harvey

Vermont State Police – Royalton  

2011 Vermont Route 107

Bethel, Vermont 05032

(802)234-9933 (Office)

(802) 234-6520 (Fax)

Email: mark.harvey@vermont.gov

 

From: Harvey, Mark Sent: Tuesday, January 12, 2021 1:49 PM

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 21B200116

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Corporal Mark Harvey                           

STATION:   VSP Royalton                  

CONTACT#: 234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 1-12-21  5:13 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: River Road, Sharon Vermont, Windsor County

VIOLATION: DUI #5 Refusal, LSA

 

ACCUSED:   Eric Dow                                            

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, Vermont

 

The Vermont State Police responded to the area of River Road and Howe Hill Road in Sharon for a one car motor vehicle accident where the operator was reported to have been intoxicated.  The operator who was later identified as Eric Dow DOB 04-25-91, had left the scene prior to our arrival.  After a lengthy K-9 search of the area, the operator Eric Dow was located at the Sharon Auto Center located at 2911 Route 14 in the Town of Sharon, Windsor County. Dow performed several field sobriety tests and was arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Royalton Barracks where he was processed for DUI Refusal and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.  Dow was issued a criminal citation to appear in Windsor Superior Court on 02-02-21 at 8:00 am to answer to the charges of DUI Refusal and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02-02-21           

COURT: Windsor Superior

LODGED - LOCATION:  Released on citation   

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

