Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Celebrates 80 Years of Serving Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™

World’s largest barbecue concept launches Golden 80th Anniversary Limited-Edition Big Yellow Cup and five other exclusive tribute cups in support of The Dickey Foundation

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is hosting a year-long, pit-smokin’ celebration for its 80th birthday, and fans are invited to join in on the party!

In honor of the momentous milestone, the world’s largest barbecue concept’s iconic Big Yellow Cup will transform into the Golden 80th Anniversary Big Yellow Cup Edition! Throughout January and February, guests can visit any Dickey’s location and collect the limited-edition tribute cup. A portion of the proceeds from each cup sold will be donated to The Dickey Foundation, which provides financial opportunities, safety equipment and overall support for first responders.

“We’ve been serving slow-smoked, Texas-style barbecue for 29,280 days now, and that certainly calls for celebration,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We’re starting this monumental year by honoring one of our most iconic menu items – Dickey’s legendary Big Yellow Cup – and we’re inviting guests across the nation to celebrate with us.”

In addition to its Golden 80th Anniversary Big Yellow Cup Edition, Dickey’s will release five more commemorative, limited-edition cups throughout the year, all of which will support the Dickey Foundation. Each cup represents something special in the barbecue brand’s history with highlights of events, throwbacks and Dickey family quotes from the past 80 years.

“The Dickey family, and our entire brand nationwide, is beyond excited about our upcoming anniversary initiatives,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “Dickey’s has always been focused on giving back to the community, so while we celebrate 80 years of serving Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™, we look forward to showing our support for first responders nationwide.”

