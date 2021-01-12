Brian O'Connell's Probate Litigation Experience
Brian O'Connell, Estate Trial Lawyer of West Palm Beach, is a dedicated lawyer who fights for the rights of his clients.WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Brian O'Connell, an estate trial lawyer in Palm Beach, those who have recently lost loved ones are vulnerable and often need someone to fight for their inheritance rights. He loves being that person. As a principal at the law offices of O'Connell & Crispin Ackal, PLLC, he advocates for his clients in Florida. Brian O'Connell ensures that his clients receive their share of wealth and property as specified by the deceased. For those who feel they have been lied to or chated by the estate administrators, there is legal recourse.
Brian O'Connell estate trial lawyer Palm Beach encourages clients to ensure that they have their estate planning in order to avoid issues with probate court. Unfortunately, it's not always possible to avoid conflict after the passing of a loved one who has left behind a sizable estate. For those who believe that a loved one’s estate has been mismanaged, Brian O'Connell and his colleagues are ready to defend them in probate court. He represents both executors and beneficiaries seeking a resolution to estate disputes.
Brian O'Connell estate trial lawyer Palm Beach guides clients through the different ways to challenge a will in probate court. There are four main approaches. Lack of capacity claims that the person signing the will was not competent at the time it was created. Undue influence describes a situation where the person signing the will has been manipulated by someone with power over them, Brian O'Connell says.
Brian O'Connell, Estate Trial Lawyer West Palm Beach, says that clients can also sue on grounds of fraud if the person signing the will didn't know what it contained. Survivors can also sue under void for vagueness. This stance asserts that the will can be interpreted in different ways. Using this argument, clients can prevent part of the will from being executed.
Brian O'Connell estate trial lawyer Palm Beach has handled many probate disputes. Most cases deal with the suspicion that individuals may have taken advantage of the person who signed the will. He fights for rightful heirs so that they can benefit from their deserved inheritance.
