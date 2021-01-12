Department of Labor Approves Use of Neurolumen device for Pain Relief
EINPresswire.com/ -- A revolutionary multi-modality medical device, the Neurolumen, is approved by the U.S. Department of Labor, for use to combat pain experienced by Federal Workers who have been injured on the job. This next-generation medical technology exclusively embodies the super powerful combination of lasers, LEDs and electrical stimulation.
It works on all types of pain and is a more natural alternative for injured employees suffering from persistent and physically limiting pain. The medical device has been shown to offer powerful pain relief after just one, 30-minute treatment.
Neurolumen has redefined healing and pain-relief therapies around the world and its official website is bustling with rave reviews from both doctors and patients.
“Neurolumen has been a great asset in my practice. I use it for many neuropathy cases, carpal tunnel, tendinitis, and general pain. Patients love it! They begin to feel results in the first couple treatments and results seem to last.” – Todd L. Tyminski, DC, DAAPM
“What a relief to finally find help for my chronic foot, knee, back and neck pain. After many years of suffering, my pain is finally becoming tolerable after only a few Neurolumen treatments. The treatments have eased the pain considerably” – Linda R
The Neurolumen consists of a control unit, six wraps and a battery charger. Each wrap contains two laser diodes, four light emitting diodes, and one or two nerve stimulation gel pads. Once gel pads are attached to the wraps, the wraps are applied to the affected part of the body. When the medical device is switched on, the control unit extends up to 30 minutes of TENS (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation), medical grade LLLT (low-level laser) and LED therapy simultaneously.
Added to the extremely powerful multi-modal pain relief benefit, another factor that makes Neurolumen stand out, is its ability to address all sorts of pain.
“Neurolumen is designed to alleviate pain and to also alleviate the swelling associated with a variety of medical conditions such as arthritis, atherosclerosis, diabetes, injuries, chemotherapy, neuropathy and vascular disease. Put simply, it can address virtually all sorts of pain. Whether you are suffering from cramps, stabbing pains, aching, spasms or a burning sensation, Neurolumen can be your answer for all types of pain.”
For more information, please visit https://www.neurolumen.com
Alisa Macy
