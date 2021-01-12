Ashley Crispin Ackal Trust Trial Lawyer of West Palm Beach Discusses Common After-Death Disputes
Ashley Crispin Ackal Trust Trial Lawyer of West Palm Beach recently discussed the most common after-death disputes.PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experiencing the death of a loved one can bring about thousands of emotions. Most of those emotions are associated with sadness and grief. However, all too often, the family and friends of the deceased are forced to deal with the stress of legal disputes. Ashley Crispin Ackal Trust Trial Lawyer of West Palm Beach recently explained the most common after-death disputes she sees at O'Connell & Crispin Ackal PLLC.
"Inheritance disputes are some of the most common we see at O'Connell & Crispin Ackal PLLC," Ashley Crispin Ackal Trust Trial Lawyer of West Palm Beach said. "Many times, it's known as a failure of intentionality. A family member may think the deceased intended for them to inherit more than is stated in the will."
Ashley Crispin Ackal Trust Trial Lawyer of West Palm Beach explained that inheritance disputes are usually due to miscommunications between family members. Certain statements may not have been written down, and that leads to disputes among family members.
Ashley Crispin Ackal Trust Trial Lawyer of West Palm Beach of O'Connell & Crispin Ackal PLLC added that other legal issues occurring upon a loved one's death may involve paying the costs associated with the death. These costs can include estate attorneys, unpaid medical bills, the cost of burial, funeral expenses and so much more. Ashley Crispin Ackal Trust Trial Lawyer of West Palm Beach stated that all of these are expenses that need to be paid by someone, and friends and family often dispute who is required to pitch in.
"We also see cases where family members are not disputing amongst each other, but they are trying to reconcile wrongful acts that occurred during the decedent's lifetime," Ashley Crispin Ackal Trust Trial Lawyer of West Palm Beach said. "It is not uncommon that an elderly person is mistreated financially by health care aids or others who seek to take advantage of the situation."
Ashley Crispin Ackal Trust Trial Lawyer of West Palm Beach added that, for instance, a family will realize that a caretaker was given power of attorney over the patient's finances. It isn't until the family views the bank account and power of attorney after death that they are made aware of this wrongdoing. The expert lawyers at O'Connell & Crispin Ackal PLLC seek justice for these families who, in addition to losing a loved one, have become victims of a heartless crime.
"The stress associated with the death of a loved one can bring about so many emotions that it's no surprise the law often has to get involved," Ashley Crispin Ackal Trust Trial Lawyer of West Palm Beach said. "At O'Connell & Crispin Ackal PLLC, we seek justice for those in need and always try to make the process as painless as possible."
