Tandia launches ASAPP’s omnichannel account and lending origination platform
EINPresswire.com/ -- In late December, Tandia Financial Credit Union launched ASAPP’s omnichannel experience platform piloting in-branch account and lending origination features across several branches. This implementation marked the 50th instance of ASAPP launched in Canada over the past 5 years by the ASAPP team and their credit union Client-Partners.
This was an important 2020 objective and accomplishment for the Tandia project team and an important new benefit for members and staff-alike. However, the team’s work continues as they are already back-on-the-move with the rollout of Tandia’s full digital and mobile account and lending origination processes, which is on-track to launch by mid-Q1. Quickly thereafter integration with the CGI RFS® core banking system is scheduled for Q2 in conjunction with ASAPP release 12.0 and the new CRM feature sets that Tandia is helping to test this winter and spring.
Richard Davies, Tandia’s President & CEO, emphasized the importance of this step in Tandia’s digital transformation journey, noting, “Like other important initiatives Tandia has taken on our path to transforming our credit union, launching ASAPP in our branches was a critical milestone for our members and staff in 2020.” He continued, “As we look to 2021 and beyond, the integration of account and lending origination with both our core banking and digital banking systems, along with leveraging ASAPP’s upcoming CRM feature sets, will help us deliver the experiences our members not only want but now require given the challenges we’re all facing. For Tandia, this digital transformation will not only make us competitive but help us to stay ahead of our competition in terms of exceptional member service, in any channel at any time.”
The ASAPP and Tandia teams worked together to effectively launch the solution in under 20 weeks. Marty Wright, ASAPP’s Chief Technology Officer, added: “The team at Tandia was focused and professional and our platform configuration specialists and platform solution analysts were able to implement, configure and enhance Tandia’s solution on-time and within budget due to the great teamwork we shared!”
- 30 -
About Tandia Financial Credit Union
Tandia Financial Credit Union is a cooperative financial institution with a vision to be the financial services provider of choice in its communities and a continued commitment to serve education and government employees in Ontario. Tandia partners alongside its members each and every day to help them build healthy and prosperous futures. With a branch network that extends from Brant County through Greater Hamilton, Halton and the GTA, Tandia serves 29,000 members and administers over $1.5 billion in assets. Learn more at tandia.com.
About ASAPP Financial Technology
ASAPP delivers Custom Experience Software and Digital Agency Services that create sustainable competitive advantages for regulated financial service providers as they compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. ASAPP OXP is Canada’s most complete omnichannel experience platform for the financial services industry. Learn more at asappbanking.com.
JR Pierman
This was an important 2020 objective and accomplishment for the Tandia project team and an important new benefit for members and staff-alike. However, the team’s work continues as they are already back-on-the-move with the rollout of Tandia’s full digital and mobile account and lending origination processes, which is on-track to launch by mid-Q1. Quickly thereafter integration with the CGI RFS® core banking system is scheduled for Q2 in conjunction with ASAPP release 12.0 and the new CRM feature sets that Tandia is helping to test this winter and spring.
Richard Davies, Tandia’s President & CEO, emphasized the importance of this step in Tandia’s digital transformation journey, noting, “Like other important initiatives Tandia has taken on our path to transforming our credit union, launching ASAPP in our branches was a critical milestone for our members and staff in 2020.” He continued, “As we look to 2021 and beyond, the integration of account and lending origination with both our core banking and digital banking systems, along with leveraging ASAPP’s upcoming CRM feature sets, will help us deliver the experiences our members not only want but now require given the challenges we’re all facing. For Tandia, this digital transformation will not only make us competitive but help us to stay ahead of our competition in terms of exceptional member service, in any channel at any time.”
The ASAPP and Tandia teams worked together to effectively launch the solution in under 20 weeks. Marty Wright, ASAPP’s Chief Technology Officer, added: “The team at Tandia was focused and professional and our platform configuration specialists and platform solution analysts were able to implement, configure and enhance Tandia’s solution on-time and within budget due to the great teamwork we shared!”
- 30 -
About Tandia Financial Credit Union
Tandia Financial Credit Union is a cooperative financial institution with a vision to be the financial services provider of choice in its communities and a continued commitment to serve education and government employees in Ontario. Tandia partners alongside its members each and every day to help them build healthy and prosperous futures. With a branch network that extends from Brant County through Greater Hamilton, Halton and the GTA, Tandia serves 29,000 members and administers over $1.5 billion in assets. Learn more at tandia.com.
About ASAPP Financial Technology
ASAPP delivers Custom Experience Software and Digital Agency Services that create sustainable competitive advantages for regulated financial service providers as they compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. ASAPP OXP is Canada’s most complete omnichannel experience platform for the financial services industry. Learn more at asappbanking.com.
JR Pierman
ASAPP Financial Technology Inc.
+1 705-257-8503
email us here