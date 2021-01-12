Demolition of the Tamil Genocide Memorial – Another Ugly Face of Sinhala Racism: TGTE
" Demolition of the Memorial at the Jaffna University can only been seen as an attempt to erase the genocide by the Sinhala racism and its ugly face "
Demolition of the Memorial has further shown that there is no political space to remember not only those who laid down their lives fighting for the political rights but also civilians”PARIS, FRANCE, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)
The demolition of the Memorial at the Jaffna University can only been seen as an attempt to erase the genocide by the Sinhala racist racism and its ugly face, according to the Political Affairs Ministry of the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE).
TGTE Minister for Political Affairs Mr. Sutharsan Sivagurunathan has asserted that, even though the Memorial had been demolished, a day would come when the great misery of the genocide committed by Sinhala having embedded itself in the soul of the Tamil Nation would perpetuate forever in the collective memories of the Tamil People as an unhealed wound and rise like a great fiery flame to burn down the Sinhala racist demon.
The statement of the TGTE ministry adds that the Memorial erected at the Jaffna University as a symbol of the Genocide committed by Sinhala has been demolished as per the orders of the Government of Sri Lanka and this demolition has caused great fury and deep pain among the the Tamil people all over the world. The Tamil people feel it to be another ugly face of the occupation of, the Tamil Nation by the Sinhala racist demon.
Genocide of the Tamil people in the island of Lanka is a state policy of the Government of Sri Lanka and as such the symbols that remind us of the Tamil genocide exhibit the ugly face of coldblooded Sinhala racism. Such memorials also remind the Tamil people, in their collective memories, of the Sinhala occupation. The demolition of the Memorial at the Jaffna University can only been seen as part of a gradual attempt to erase, from the collective memories of the Tamil people, the genocide committed by the Sinhala racist demon and its ugly face.
The ban orders against the observance of the Anniversary of Lt. Thileepan’s martyrdom, and the ban orders against the observance of the National Great Heroes Day…all these would go to betray the fear of the Government of Sri Lanka that the genocide committed by Sinhala would fill the collective memories of the Tamil people generation after generation and put them in the dock. These ban orders also showed that there was no political space in the island of Lanka for the Tamil people to express their feelings.
The present demolition of the Memorial has further shown that there is no political space to remember not only those who laid down their lives fighting for the political rights but also civilians.
ABOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):
The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.
TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.
TGTE thrice held internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 135 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.
TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means. It’s based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.
TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account. TGTE calls for a referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.
The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.
Twitter: @TGTE_PMO
Email: pmo@tgte.org
Web: www.tgte-us.org
BACKGROUND
Tamils in the island of Sri Lanka faced repeated mass killings in 1958, 1977, and 1983 and the mass killings in 2009 prompted UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon to appoint a Panel of Experts to report on the scale of the killings.
According to UN internal review report on Sri Lanka, over 70 thousand Tamils were killed in six months in early 2009 and Tamil women were sexually assaulted and raped by the Sri Lankan Security forces.
International Truth and Justice Project (ITJP) in February 2017 handed over details to UN of Sri Lankan Military run "Rape Camps", where Tamil women are being held as “sex slaves”. Also, According to UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office report on April 2013, there are over 90 thousand Tamil war widows in Sri Lanka.
Thousands of Tamils disappeared, including babies and children. UN Working Group on Enforced Disappearances stated in 2020 that the second highest number of enforced disappearance cases in the world is from Sri Lanka.
According to this UN report, the killings and other abuses that took place amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity. Independent experts believe that there are elements of these abuses that constitute an act of genocide.
Members of the Sri Lankan security forces are almost exclusively from the Sinhalese community and the victims are all from the Tamil community. A Buddhist Monk shot and killed a Sri Lankan Prime Minister 1959 for having talks with Tamils.
Tamils overwhelmingly voted in a Parliamentary election in 1977 to establish an independent and sovereign country called Tamil Eelam. This Parliamentary election was conducted by the Sri Lankan Government.
Sutharsan Sivagurunathan
Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)
+33 7 55 16 83 41
sutharsansivagurunathan@gmail.com