Research proposals sought by Montana Alfalfa Seed Committee

Proposals due February 10, 2021

The Montana Alfalfa Seed Committee is seeking proposals for demonstration projects, applied research, and market development projects designed to address needs and opportunities for Montana’s alfalfa seed industry. Proposals are due February 10, 2021.

The committee will review proposals and make funding recommendations to the Montana Department of Agriculture at its first regular meeting of the year. To qualify for consideration, proposals must have practical, near-term application involving practices or organizational arrangements that will stimulate and expand the alfalfa seed industry. Public and private entities and organizations, business and industry, educational institutions, local governments, and individuals are eligible to submit proposals.

For a complete list of guidelines and eligibility requirements, visit this link. Questions should be directed to the Montana Alfalfa Seed Committee, PO Box 200201, Helena, MT 59620-0201, or by contacting Dani Jones at (406) 444-2402 or via email at Danielle.Jones@mt.gov.

The Montana Alfalfa Seed Committee was created by the 1981 Legislature to encourage development of the alfalfa seed industry through improvements and innovations in various aspects of the business. To learn more about the committee, visit the department’s website at agr.mt.gov/AlfalfaSeedGrant.

