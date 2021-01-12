California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation Application Process for Debt Collection Advisory Committee

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation is soliciting applications for the new Debt Collection Advisory Committee.

Financial Code Section 100025 provides for a Debt Collection Advisory Committee:

Appointed by the Commissioner to a two-year term.

Seven members, including one representing consumers.

No compensation or reimbursement of expenses.

A minimum of two meetings per year.

Commissioner may, by order or regulation, prescribe rules governing the committee and its members, including matters related to meetings, quorums and actions.

The Commissioner has identified the following priorities for the industry appointments to this advisory committee:

Location within California; geographic representation preferred.

Small and large agencies.

Owner, corporate officer or senior-level employees of debt collector licensees or applicants.

Representation of different industry segments required to be licensed, including: Third-party collection agencies Debt buying companies (preference for Receivables Management Certification Program) Collection law firms

Leadership in the industry through participation in state and national trade associations.

Direct experience working with clients, consumers, auditors and licensing.

Experience with types of debt collection, including financial, educational, medical, retail, municipal, others.

Diversity of backgrounds and experiences.

Those interested in serving on the Debt Collection Advisory Committee should prepare and submit via email a statement that summarizes qualifications for service, including”

Name, Title, Address, Phone and Email.

Background and areas/years of expertise.

Experience with state or national trade associations or policy discussions regarding debt collection issues.

Any certifications, or membership in state or national trade associations, held by the applicant or the applicant’s business.

Applications are due by Friday, February 19, 2021 to Robyn.Coburn@dfpi.ca.gov.

Appointments will be made in Spring 2021 for a two-year term.