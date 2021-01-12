Lifelong Educator Passes Teaching Torch to New Instructors While Sharing Advice and Tips in New Book

“My Journey as a Teacher, Mentor, and Coach: I Was Never That Clever!” by Christine A. Price shares encouragement and strategies with new teachers and lifelong educators to keep things fresh and fun

/EIN News/ -- Nottinghamshire, England, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond teaching students, teachers wear many hats; they are also supporters, storytellers, researchers, pioneers, and innovators. “My Journey as a Teacher, Mentor, and Coach: I Was Never That Clever!” by Christine A. Price explores her journey as an educator, and how taking on multiple roles in the classroom beyond instructing is what makes teaching worthwhile.

Christine’s journey to becoming a teacher started as a student, of which, she was not the best. Teachers of her past convinced her she was not smart, clever, or capable of achieving her dreams. Christine used their discouraging words as motivation to become the best instructor she could be. She began her teaching career in 1987 and accepted her first full-time post with a college for people with disabilities in 1989. In 2005 Christine put the naysayers of her past to rest when she was invited by the English government to refine an initiative to improve teaching and learning throughout the country. Now, Christine is sharing priceless advice she has gathered while teaching and training other teachers for more than two decades to encourage others to follow their dreams and follow their hearts to the classroom.

“As teachers, we encourage all of our students and tell them they are good enough to achieve anything they put their minds to. Sometimes teachers need the same push. This book serves as a cheerleader for aspiring teachers to take the leap for the career of their dreams,” Christine said.

“My Journey as a Teacher, Mentor, and Coach” brings to light the tools and resources new teachers can utilize to jumpstart their career and find their footing, as well as how teachers that have been in the industry for years can keep their practice feeling fresh and new. The book also inspires anyone who does not believe in themselves or has been told by someone that they are not clever enough because if they follow their dreams they can make anything happen.



“My Journey as a Teacher, Mentor, and Coach: I Was Never That Clever!”

By Christine A. Price

ISBN: 9781483665528 (softcover); 9781483665535 (hardcover); 9781483665542 (electronic)

Available at the Xlibris Online Bookstore, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Christine A. Price is a lifelong educator and began her teaching journey in 1987. She accepted her first full-time position with a college for people with disabilities in 1989 and worked there for 27 years. Her role as a teacher has continually changed over the years, to ensure that her students are being trained in relevant technology-based subjects that assist them in gaining employment and developing life skills to be able to live more independently. She has mentored other teachers to the highest standards, using innovative methods and creative resources over the last twenty years. Christine was invited to work with City & Guilds Examination Board to create a qualification for desktop publishing. Following an Ofsted report, an organization that oversees standards in education in schools and colleges, in 2004, which recognized her for good practice, in 2005, Christine was invited to engage with a government initiative to improve the standards in teaching and learning. She currently resides in Nottinghamshire, England, with her loving husband.

###



Xlibris Publishing UK, an Author Solutions, LLC imprint, is a self-publishing services provider dedicated to serving authors throughout the United Kingdom. By focusing on the needs of creative writers and artists and adopting the latest print-on-demand publishing technology and strategies, we provide expert publishing services with direct and personal access to quality publication in hardcover, trade paperback, custom leather-bound and full-color formats. To date, Xlibris has helped to publish more than 60,000 titles. For more information, visit xlibrispublishing.co.uk or call 0800 056 3182 to receive a free publishing guide.

Attachment

Kayla Rutledge LAVIDGE 480-648-7540 krutledge@lavidge.com