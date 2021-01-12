ACTOR and TV PERSONALITY KENYA MOORE PARTNERS WITH HYDROXYCUT FOR A 12-WEEK TRANSFORMATION

The actress and entrepreneur starts her 12-week journey with America’s #1 Selling Weight Loss Supplement Brand

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenya Moore, one of the stars of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., under its nationally marketed Hydroxycut weight loss supplement brand, have announced a 12-week partnership. Moore will be embarking on a 12-week transformation with America’s #1 Selling Weight Loss Supplement Brand. Follow along on Kenya’s 12-week journey with Hydroxycut across both brands' social media channels.

The actor, producer, director, television personality, and entrepreneur rose to prominence after being crowned Miss USA in 1993, which made her the second African American woman to ever win the title. She has appeared in film and television shows such as Waiting To Exhale, Deliver Us from Eva, “The Steve Harvey Show”, and “Girlfriends.” Since 2012, she has co-starred on the Bravo series “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” with her latest season of the reality show having just premiered on December 6th 2020. Moore has also produced and directed various projects, published a book, starred in her own exercise video, and is the founder and CEO of the hair care brand, Kenya Moore Hair Care. Aside from being a serious career woman, Kenya absolutely loves being a mother to her daughter Brooklyn.

Originally from Detroit, Moore is relentless in her pursuit of happiness and focus on having it all, but only as long as it is on her own terms. This partnership will show how Kenya’s life changes as she dedicates herself to living an active lifestyle, eating right, and adding in Hydroxycut.

“I’m ready to take my body back,” said Moore. “Bringing everything ‘in house’ during the pandemic, including my gym, my daughter’s schooling, and my business, you tend to lose track of the simple things like how many times you reached for the ‘wrong snack’ that day. Hydroxycut offers me an added edge in my plan to get back on track.”

Hydroxycut is committed to helping people increase their energy and sustain their busy lifestyle with a focus on fun, activity, and healthier eating choices. From 1995 to present, more than 100 million bottles of Hydroxycut have been sold. Millions of people have chosen, and continue to choose, the Hydroxycut brand to help strive towards their goal of losing weight.

“We’re aiming to communicate the simplicity and efficacy of our suite of products here at Hydroxycut” said Kayleigh Dunn, Associate Marketing Director of the Hydroxycut brand. “Our partnership with Kenya Moore is the perfect way to showcase how easy it is to integrate Hydroxycut into a very, very busy lifestyle - and still get the results you’re striving for.”

Hydroxycut believes weight loss is a journey that includes making healthy lifestyle changes. And unlike other weight loss supplements that sell products that contain a key weight loss ingredient with no research to support its effectiveness, Hydroxycut is different. Hydroxycut is powered by a key weight loss driver (C. canephora robusta) that has been studied in two separate scientific studies with great results. This key ingredient makes weight loss simple!

For more information on Hydroxycut products, visit the Hydroxycut website. Also follow Hydroxycut on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for product information, news and updates, diet and training tips, special promotions and more. Additionally, check out Hydroxycut’s latest innovation, a sparkling weight loss and energy drink: CUT Energy.

About Hydroxycut

Hydroxycut is America’s #1 Weightloss Supplement brand. We offer a full suite of 11 different weight loss supplements for every need.

About Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (“Iovate”) is a dynamic, leading-edge nutritional company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world.

Due to our commitment to research, development and innovation, we’ve been globally recognized as one of the leading sports nutrition brands in the industry, and continue to be one of the elite brands redefining performance through cutting-edge products and high-quality ingredients.

Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Iovate is a family of more than 300 employees, six leading nutritional brands and growing, with effective products that can be found across the globe.

