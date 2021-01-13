Valuing Relationships Builds Workplace Productivity in Pandemic
Valuing relationships gets us through hard times. Knowing others' names strengthens bonds we need as humans.
Respectful communication at work is key to higher productivity, harmony as remote working conditions continue in pandemic
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)
Treating others with the utmost respect and kindness is key to success and makes life more harmonious for everyone. Nothing is more important than relationships, including even knowing someone’s name.”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Having bosses and employees engage in respectful communication is key to higher productivity and harmony as the pandemic keeps work teams in remote working situations, said a bestselling author and global CEO.
— Kevin Guest
“Inspiring a global workforce requires consistently using several leadership tools, chief of which is respectful, ongoing communication with teams,” said Kevin Guest, CEO at USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA) and author of All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony. “Each principle in the book is designed to help leaders and workers achieve goals in harmony, which has become even more critical as physically distanced situations continue into 2021.”
Of the principles in Guest’s book, the “Dorothy Principle,” which states nothing is more important than relationships, has emerged as a favorite.
“Wherever I speak, people have said the Dorothy Principle has made an instant impact on their lives,” said Guest, who addresses tens of thousands of associates globally each year. “Simply put, that principle emphasizes that treating others with the utmost respect and kindness is a key to success and makes life more harmonious for everyone.”
In his book, Guest writes, “On a pop quiz, a college professor asked: ‘What is the name of the woman who cleans this building?’ to emphasize that in life, nothing is more important than relationships, which includes being kind, respectful and even knowing someone’s name.
“The class was blank but soon learned the woman’s name was Dorothy, so I have dubbed that the Dorothy Principle and have tried to put relationships first in everything I do.”
In a December 2020 article, Gallup cited that workplace burnout is reduced to near zero when employee engagement is high and employers are supporting employees’ well-being.
At USANA Health Sciences, a billion-dollar company spread in 24 markets worldwide, Guest applies the same principle of high engagement and boosting employees’ sense of worth.
“Foremost in our business and personal dealings, I urge all of our associates around the world to treat others with kindness and respect,” he said. “Learn their names, acknowledge them as you pass by, and step outside of your own issues to be genuinely respectful to everyone.”
Guest believes those simple patterns of behavior can make us all more civil and lift each other to higher levels of harmony in life. Notable observers agree.
“I’ve never seen Kevin make a selfish decision,” said country music star Collin Raye, who frequently invites Guest to play with his band on tour, including multiple times at the Grand Ole Opry. “He thinks of his family, his friends, and his associates at USANA and always tries to put others first.”
All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony is available on Amazon. All proceeds feed hungry children, with each book purchase providing 40 meals.
For more information, visit kevinguest.com.
