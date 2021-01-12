Xactly Forecasting Wins 2021 BIG Innovation Award

Xactly’s industry-leading AI solution named a Product of the Year by Business Intelligence Group for providing unprecedented accuracy in multi-level sales forecasts

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xactly , the leading innovator of cloud-based Sales Performance Management (SPM) software, today announced Xactly Forecasting is a Product of the Year in the 2021 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group. The BIG Innovation Awards recognizes organizations, people and products that in the last year took an innovative approach resulting in market or customer disruption.



Launched in February , Xactly Forecasting is a first-of-its-kind solution that pairs Xactly’s extensive dataset with AI and machine learning to automate the historically clunky and unreliable process of sales forecasting. With the ability to paint a granular picture of multi-level forecasts down to the health of an individual deal, the tool provides sales leaders with unprecedented forecasting accuracy.

“At Xactly, our goal will always be to provide the best technology for helping enterprises simplify their sales process. In 2020, that meant pairing our data with AI and broadening our forecasting capabilities,” said Arnab Mishra, Xactly’s Chief Product Officer. “By closing the long-problematic gap between forecasts and actuals, Xactly Forecasting helps sales leaders combat uncertainty in an evolving market. I’m humbled by this win and see it as a true testament to the hard-working team that built Forecasting and enables its continued success for our customers today.”

According to Forrester, in 2020 nearly 80 percent of growth strategy leaders reported facing more pressure than ever to deliver on high growth targets. To meet rising demand, executives across industries are taking a closer look at how they can optimize virtually all aspects of their business. Xactly supports this urgent need by empowering business leaders with the technology to comprehensively manage, analyze and forecast sales. In doing so, the company and its technology has turned heads. Last August, Business Intelligence Group named Xactly’s suite of SPM tools a Product of the Year in its 2020 Sales and Technology Marketing Awards program. Also recently, the organization named Xactly founder and CEO Chris Cabrera their 2020 Executive of the Year .

“More than ever, the global society relies on innovation to help progress humanity and make our lives more productive, healthy and comfortable,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring Xactly as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress.”

To learn more about Xactly, its products and offerings, or if you are looking to join the company’s expanding team, please visit xactlycorp.com .

About Xactly

Xactly is leading the way in Sales Performance Management (SPM) delivering planning, execution, and optimization to ambitious and complex sales organizations. We partner with the world’s leading enterprises to clear immediate sales roadblocks, enabling them to adapt with optimal sales capacity, territories, compensation plans, and payment structures. Harnessing the power of AI, Xactly’s scalable, cloud-based platform combines great software with the industry’s most comprehensive 15-year data set to give customers the real-world insights they need to improve sales performance across the board by growing revenue, reducing risk and containing costs.

