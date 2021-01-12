Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Abbott Statement On Passing Of Sheldon Adelson

January 12, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued the following statement on the passing of Sheldon Adelson: 

“Sheldon Adelson was a remarkable American whose legendary business savvy and determination helped him rise from humble beginnings to a titan of his trade. But his life was much more than his businesses. Sheldon was a devoted supporter of Israel and a powerful voice against anti-Semitism. He was also a generous philanthropist who used his wealth to make a difference in the world, whether it was supporting the Jewish community around the globe, funding life-saving medical research, or helping those struggling with substance abuse. His legacy will endure and continue to touch the lives of many. Cecilia and I ask that all Texans keep his wife Miriam and the Adelson family in their prayers.”

