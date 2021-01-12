Being Virtual and Creative at Five Towns College

Educating Creative Students Since 1972 Five Towns College Mass Comm Students Behind the Scenes Five Towns College Performing Arts Center Stage Design

In the virtual world and on ground, Five Towns College, Long Island’s College for Creative Students, had lots of activities and events this semester.

DIX HILLS, NEW YORK, US, January 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- At Five Towns College, the Fall 2020 semester presented new opportunities for creativity. Campus Events, Residence Life and Career Services created many socially distanced and virtual events that kept students busy and campus life thriving. From guest speakers, escape rooms, dance lessons and choir rehearsals, there was certainly something for everyone! Hispanic Heritage Month spurred the Bailemos Dance event and even more; follow us on social media to see all of the fun that was had!In addition, some highlights included:The John Lennon Center for Music & Technology presented an 80th Birthday Tribute to the famous Beatle, John Lennon. The performance was an acoustic version of “Imagine” by John Lennon, performed by FTC students Karli Thompson on Vocals/Guitar and Maria Rose Gutierrez on Vocals. Both students are currently enrolled in the Music Performance degree program and were encouraged by Professor Steve Briody for this event.The Five Towns College Performing Arts Center was the venue for a collaboration among the Theatre Arts, Film/Video and Mass Communication Divisions where the latest production of Henrik Ibsen’s 1890 play, Hedda Gabler took place. Funny, absorbing, and challenging, this famous play will shock and stimulate ideas and discussion. It’s about a woman trapped in her social environment in the 1950s, looking for ways to discover her identity in a patriarchic world.This was a great opportunity for these three academic divisions to work together as they focused on combining acting, production, filming, editing and streaming the entire event online. The full performance will be shared with the FTC community and visitors sometime this spring.For those interested in current events, check out the ftcrecord.com . The Mass Communication Division has been busy keeping everyone up to date. Find out more about current events, how FTC students are handling challenges during these Covid-19 times, and other important news. Plus, see how our students relate and communicate with the public. Focused on multi-media, Mass Communication majors receive a well-rounded education with opportunities to research, interview, write, report, broadcast and publish on many topics. There’s always lots of action in the Control Room, WFTU Radio Station and the TV Studios.The Five Towns College Administration, Faculty and Staff are so proud of our students! Everyday they demonstrate how amazingly they are handling the current challenges. Working together, we have shown that FTC is here to support one another. Many thanks to the entire community! Focus, Thrive and Create @ FTC! We will get through this together!The College is still accepting applications for the spring as classes start March 1, 2021 and many local students who may be thinking about transferring or staying local, can still apply. Also, for those starting college this Fall 2021, there is still time. Contact admissions@ftc.edu or call (631) 656-2110 or go to https://www.ftc.edu/request-more-information/ to learn more.

