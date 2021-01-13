Brand Drug Prices Rise Through the First Ten Days of January
108 Additional Brands Since January 1stFAYETTEVILLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pharmaceutical industry continues the trend of raising brand name drugs in January. After raising the prices of 376 brands on January 1st with an average price increase of 4.5%, manufacturers have raised the prices for 108 additional brand drugs through January 10th averaging 4.8%.
Price increases for these 108 additional drugs range from a low of 0.8% for Adakveo, used to treat pain crises in sickle cell disease, to a high of 10.0% for 3 brands; Adzenys XR-ODT, commonly used to treat ADHD, Cosmegen, used to treat different types of cancers and solid tumors, and Desoxyn, used to treat both ADHD and obesity due to overeating.
Other notable drugs taking price increases since January 2nd include Januvia, an oral diabetes medicine, averaging 4.9%, Myrbetiq, used to treat symptoms of overactive bladder, averaging 3.0%, Entresto, used in certain people with chronic heart failure, averaging 7.0%, and Durezol, used to treat swelling and pain after eye surgery, averaging 5.5%.
For more information on drug price increases on January 1st, you can find our press release on EIN Presswire here: https://bit.ly/3nLkxaF
It is not out of the ordinary for manufacturers to continue to delay raising prices until later in January. DMD America will provide updates weekly through the end of the month.
It is important to note we used, for this analysis, the Wholesale Acquisition Cost (WAC), a list price, that is set by the drug manufacturer without taking into account rebates, insurance, and other discounts that may be available.
Source
AnalySource® as of Jan 12, 2021 - Reprinted with permission by First Databank, Inc. All rights reserved. © 2021
* First Databank, Inc Drug Pricing Policy: https://www.fdbhealth.com/drug-pricing-policy
About DMD America, Inc
AnalySource® is a registered trademark and drug pricing data solution service of DMD America, Inc. Since 1996, data has been made available in cooperation with First Databank, Inc. a subsidiary of the Hearst Corporation. Our service is licensed by subscription, with global clients including biotech, pharmaceuticals, government agencies, consultancies, academia, and more.
About First Databank (FDB)
First Databank (FDB) is the leading provider of drug and medical device knowledge that helps healthcare professionals make precise decisions. We empower our information system developer partners to deliver valuable, useful, and differentiated solutions used by millions of clinicians, business associates, and patients every day. For more than four decades, our medical knowledge has helped improve patient safety, operational efficiency, and healthcare outcomes. For a complete look at our solutions and services, please visit www.fdbhealth.com.
Eric Tedford
DMD America
+1 315-671-4208
etedford@dmdamerica.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn