Focus. Thrive. Create: Your Business Degree @ Five Towns College

Five Towns College, Long Island’s College for Creative Students offers programs leading to the Bachelor of Business Administration (B.B.A.) degree.

DIX HILLS, NEW YORK, US, January 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Established in 1972, Five Towns College, Long Island’s College for Creative Students offers programs of study leading to the Bachelor of Business Administration (B.B.A.) degree. Are you a student who aspires to begin a career in the Business world and wants to stay local? Concentrations in creative fields such as Audio Recording Technology, Management, Marketing, and Music Entertainment Industry Studies are available.Business students can focus on their studies and benefit from all of the outstanding resources that make Five Towns College unique. With an average class size of just 13 and an 11:1 student/faculty ratio, Business students receive a hands-on and personalized education. Business and industry internships are offered that connect students to real world applications.In addition to Business, academic programs in Film/Video, Interactive Computer Graphics, Mass Communication, Music Performance/Music Teacher Education and Theatre Arts have learning technology embedded in the core. A new Interactive Computer Graphics lab, a high-tech broadcast Control Room for live events, MIDI lab for composing digital music, state of the art radio station, and three audio studios with industry standard equipment provide hands-on learning experiences second to none.An outstanding faculty, beautiful campus and residence halls, USCAA Division III Sound Athletics, and a safe campus culture filled with concerts, plays, lectures, clubs and events including online and on-ground, help to make this a collegiate environment where students can thrive.Five Towns College is the most affordable, private, residential college on Long island. A full range of scholarships and financial aid award packages are offered that augment our Tuition Rate-Lock Guarantee. The College also hosts the only NYS Higher Education Opportunity Program in Suffolk County that offers services for academically and economically disadvantaged students, giving everyone an equal opportunity for a great education.The College is still accepting applications for the spring as classes start March 1, 2021 and many local students who may be thinking about transferring or staying local, can still apply. Also, for those starting college this Fall 2021, there is still time. Contact admissions@ftc.edu or call (631) 656-2110 or go to https://www.ftc.edu/request-more-information/ to learn more.

