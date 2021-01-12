Billie Rayatt Children's Book Helps with First Day at School Anxieties
School teacher makes class charming with "Whizzy Willow’s First Day at School"SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With "Whizzy Willow’s First Day at School" Billie Rayatt provides young readers with a charming and beautiful book that they can read together with parents as a bedtime story, or in class with their peers or teachers. A school teacher and mother of two, she knows just what it takes to catch kids' attention and send their imaginations running wild.
"Whizzy Willow’s First Day at School" teaches readers about everyone’s unique qualities, tree names, their times tables and even sentence starters – all through a story inspired by trees. It follows a tree boy, the titular Whizzy Willow, as he attends his first day at school with mainstream children with anxiety. His experiences are relatable to young readers and lets the charmingly illustrated narrative depict the joys of the classroom.
From Whizzy Willow himself to Mr. Oak, the book’s unique cast of characters will have young readers laughing, learning and always looking upwards. Its tree theme also helps cultivate among its young readers an appreciation for nature, the environment and the fun and adventure they can have outdoors. Parents can also read "Whizzy Willow’s First Day at School" to their little ones as a bedtime story that also serves to prepare them for their adventure into school, to assuage their worries and make them look forward to the experience.
"I love nature and strolling in the sun, I used to think: wouldn't be great if a tree could speak and play with kids, because they could tell us amazing stories!" Rayatt says.
About the Author
Billie Rayatt adores working with children. Her passion is seeing children develop the same pleasure she had for books when she was young. She presently works with children in a primary school. Besides being a creative writer, she is a mother of two wonderful children.
BookTrail Agency
BookTrail Agency
+1 888-446-3094
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn