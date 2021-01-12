Coronavirus - Uganda: COVID-19 update (11 January 2021)

Results of COVID-19 tests done on 11 January 2021 confirm 140 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases are 37,948.

One COVID-19 death. The total COVID-19 deaths are 303.

The breakdown of the new cases are: 139 contacts and alerts: Kampala (88) Wakiso (24) Tororo (7) Gomba (3) Kapchorwa (3) Mbale (4) Arua (2) Nebbi (2) Jinja (3) Gulu (1) Nakaseke (1) Mukono (1).

1 Truck driver: Malaba PoE.