Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 994 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,283 in the last 365 days.

FREE URAC Webinar - Pharmacy Policy and Practice

Pharmacy Policy and Practice: Coming Together for the Best in Patient Care

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the new year begins, we’d like to invite you to URAC’s first webinar of the year, Pharmacy Policy and Practice: Coming Together for the Best in Patient Care, taking place on Tuesday, January 26 at 4:00 p.m. EST.

This session will discuss the important role pharmacists play in COVID-19 vaccine distribution, how pharmacies can work with health systems to be at the core of patient care, as well as the future of pharmacy practice as a new administration takes some of their first actions.

URAC’s Director of Pharmacy Heather Bonome and industry leader and URAC Board of Directors member John Jones, President and CEO of JDJ-RPhJD Consulting, Inc., will share their insights on how the pharmacy industry, regulation and accreditation, and ultimately, patient care could look in 2021.

Register for this FREE webinar at https://www.urac.org/event/pharmacy-policy-and-practice-coming-together-for-the-best-in-patient-care-webinar/

URAC offers a complete suite of pharmacy accreditation programs, including specialty pharmacy, mail service pharmacy, community pharmacy, and rare disease designation.

In addition, URAC has recently launched our small specialty pharmacy and small mail service pharmacy accreditations to reduce the financial barrier to entry for accreditation for smaller organizations.

Attachment 


Laura Wood, Director
URAC
202-326-3968
communications@urac.org

You just read:

FREE URAC Webinar - Pharmacy Policy and Practice

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.