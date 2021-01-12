Fetal Monitoring Market Size to Generate $4.25 Billion by 2027: AMR

Increase in pre-term births, perpetual requirement for fetal monitoring and technological advancements drive the growth of the global fetal monitoring market. North America accounted for the highest market share, and will continue its highest contribution in terms of revenue during the forecast period. There has been significant decrease in patient volumes as huge number of population decided to delay or reschedule their monitoring processes due to safety reasons.

Increase in pre-term births, perpetual requirement for fetal monitoring, various government and non-government initiatives, and technological advancements drive the growth of the global fetal monitoring market. However, stringent regulatory procedures and high costs related to fetal monitoring devices hinder the market growth. Contrarily, portable & wireless products and untapped potential in developing economies present new pathways for growth.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1890



Covid-19 Scenario:

There has been significant decrease in patient volumes as huge number of population decided to delay or reschedule their monitoring processes due to safety reasons. Also, governments and hospitals from the regions in which the severity of Covid-19 is more have delayed or canceled fetal monitoring procedures.

Many healthcare professionals checked the history of patients and their current conditions, and then delayed procedures only after careful consideration of all the aspects to eliminate possibility of contamination. Else, the procedures were conducted if deemed necessary.

The report provides detailed segmentation of the global fetal monitoring market based on product, method, portability, application, and region.

Based on product, the ultrasound segment held the highest market share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is projected to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the electronic fetal monitoring (EFM) segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on portability, the non-portable segment contributed to the largest market share, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global fetal monitoring market in 2019, and is projected to witness its lead position by 2027. However, the portable segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share, holding to more than two-fifths of the total share in 2019, and will continue its highest contribution in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1890



Leading players of the global fetal monitoring market analyzed in the research include GE Healthcare, Fujifilm Sonosite, Inc., Analogic Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Getinge Group, Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Incorporated, Neoventa Medical AB, and OSI Systems, Inc.





