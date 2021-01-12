Relievant Medsystems Launches Intracept.com Patient Education Website

Launch Reflects Substantial Patient Interest in the Intracept® Procedure

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relievant Medsystems, a privately-held medical device company transforming the treatment of Chronic Low Back Pain (CLBP), announced today the launch of Intracept.com – a new website helping educate patients regarding the Intracept Procedure.



Visitors to Intracept.com will find patient-friendly information regarding the Intracept Procedure, a summary of long-term clinical outcomes, commentary from Intracept patients who have now resumed activities they enjoy, and a way for patients to connect with experienced Intracept physicians locally. The site also launches the new Intracept brand, reflecting growing awareness of the procedure in the CLBP community.

“Millions of patients in the US suffer from chronic vertebrogenic low back pain – and many are actively searching for safe, effective, long-term relief,” said Ray Baker, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Relievant Medsystems. “Intracept.com provides the information that patients are looking for in an accessible format and helps connect patients with a local physician to learn more about our innovative new treatment option for CLBP.”

The Intracept Procedure is FDA-cleared and available across the United States.

About Relievant Medsystems

Relievant Medsystems is a privately-held medical device company that is transforming the treatment of Chronic Low Back Pain (CLBP) with the Intracept Procedure – a novel, clinically-proven and commercially-available treatment designed to improve the quality of life for the millions of patients suffering from CLBP from degenerative disk disease with Modic changes, a biomarker indicating that their pain is vertebrogenic in origin. Learn more at www.relievant.com.

