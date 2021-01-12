RFPi Inc. announces New Board Members

/EIN News/ -- Greenville, NC, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RFPi Inc., a leader in instantaneous, non-invasive surgical imaging devices and technologies, has elected three new members to its Board of Directors: David LaVance, Michael Snow, and George McGinn.

RFPi’s CEO, Monte B. Tucker, commented, “We are so pleased to welcome these three seasoned, talented, innovative leaders to our board. Their deep expertise in key fields including executive leadership, technology, strategic planning, business growth, market insight, broad industry network, and capital finance makes them a tremendous asset to RFPi’s board and organization.”

David LaVance is an executive with over 35 years of experience in life sciences companies in the United States and internationally. He is the Chairman and CEO of Surround Medical Systems, Inc., a privately held development stage company introducing 3D Tomosynthesis imaging products. David is the past Chairman of the Board of Hologic, Inc., a medical device and diagnostics company headquartered in Boston (HOLX). He is a co-founder of Century Capital Associates LLC. David has extensive experience in strategic planning for medical device and biotechnology companies, technology licensing and international distribution. In 2014, David was named finalist in the NYSE Leadership Awards as Chairman of the Year for his work at Hologic.

Michael Snow brings four decades of successful C-Level healthcare experience to the board. Currently, he is the Principal of the Overton Advisory Group engaged in various healthcare consulting engagements including asset valuations, operations, and diligence for private equity investors. Mike is a Board member for Surgiorithm, Eventus, a portfolio company of Enhanced Healthcare Partners, The Surgicalist Group, a portfolio company of Solamere Capital, and an adviser to Entrust LLC. Prior to Overton Advisory Group Michael served as CEO for TEAMHealth, Wellmont Health System, and Surgical Care Affiliates. Michael has served as COO for Amedisys, HealthSouth Corporation, and HCA (President of Greater Houston Division) and hospital CEO for Tenet Healthcare and Universal Health Services during his career.

George McGinn began his healthcare career in 1985 and is currently a consultant to private equity firms and healthcare ventures. George is a member of the Board of Directors for Vigilant Health and Executive Chairman of Preferred Dermatology Partners, providing strategic direction and management oversight for both companies. Prior to his current positions, George served as President and CEO for QualDerm Partners, LLC and Oncure Holdings, Inc. and held executive positions and served as general counsel at Surgis and Physician Reliance Network. George served as Captain in the US Marine Corps before receiving his law degree from Vanderbilt University Law School with distinctions. George then joined and soon became partner at Bass, Berry & Sims PLC, in Nashville, TN where he specialized in public and corporate finance transactions and regulatory matters in the healthcare industry.

ABOUT RFPi:

RFPi Inc., named for Real-time Flow and Perfusion Imaging, is a Greenville, North Carolina-based medical device company committed to the development and commercialization of innovative and transformational platform technologies for non-invasive surgical imaging. RFPi’s FDA cleared iCertainty device and the underlying Multi-Spectral Physiologic Visualization (“MSPV”) technology platform enables surgeons to see real-time images of blood flow distribution and tissue perfusion without patient contact. RFPi’s patented and copyrighted iCertainty platform captures this critical data without dye injections, ionizing radiation, direct patient contact, or risk to patients or providers while imaging as often as needed to assess blood flood distribution in the procedure. This new knowledge and its documentation survive the procedure using the RFPi-ARMUS Cloud Repository and Surgeon Web Portal for further analysis of the procedural data and imaging.

More information can be found at www.rfpi-co.com.

Attachment

Monte B. Tucker RFPi 713-298-1035 monte.tucker@rfpi-co.com