Dotgo™ Sets Off to be a WhatsApp Business Solution Provider
Dotgo is invited to be a WhatsApp Business Solution Provider; offers WhatsApp Business applications to clients from its cloud communications platform
On becoming WhatsApp BSP, Dotgo is excited to offer an efficient, convenient way of supporting enterprises to scale their communications, grow brand loyalty and fuel customer engagements.”BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dotgo™, a leading cloud communications provider of RCS and business messaging solutions, is now offering WhatsApp Business Solutions, as part of its cloud communication platform. Brands can utilize WhatsApp to provide customer support and deliver important notifications to customers using WhatsApp, used by over 2 billion people across 180 countries every month.
Dotgo also offers the world’s largest open directory of WhatsApp and RCS bots, available at dotgo.com. Similar to an app store, users visit dotgo.com to search for bots, and to engage with brands using their bots. Becoming a WhatsApp Solution Provider is a natural extension, and in line with Dotgo’s strategy to help brands offer an exceptional digital customer experience, and also to invest in the latest cloud communications technologies that simplify and empower brands to have personalized, instant, and reliable communications with their customers.
By integrating WhatsApp Business APIs, Dotgo will now provide easy access to brands to have a presence on WhatsApp and offer rich media features to have engaging conversations with their customers. Brands can ask Dotgo to build the entire WhatsApp experience, or use these APIs for deep integration into their business applications to automate customer support functions, such as account balance, payment due date, and service issues in a matter of days. The brands are also listed in the dotgo.com directory, so that customers can discover the bot, further leveraging their investment into WhatsApp.
Customers want to connect with businesses in the same way they chat with their friends and family — with fast, simple, and convenient messaging. WhatsApp has emerged to be one of the simplest and most reliable messaging platforms for people across the globe. Businesses can connect with their customers, highlight their products and services, and answer their questions throughout their shopping experience. They can also create a catalogue to showcase their products and services, and use special tools to automate, sort and quickly respond to messages.
Barinderpal Singh Mumick, VP, Business Development and Operations, Dotgo, comments “On becoming WhatsApp Business Solution Provider, Dotgo is excited to offer an efficient, convenient way of supporting enterprises to scale their communications, grow brand loyalty and fuel customer engagement which is so crucial in today’s business world. With an all-inclusive messaging platform and easy access to WhatsApp APIs, we aim to help enterprises to engage with billions of end users on a messaging app they love.”
If you want to engage with customers over WhatsApp please contact Dotgo at sales@dotgo.com.
About Dotgo
Dotgo™, a global leader in RCS and other rich business messaging solutions, is the provider of the Dotgo Bot Store™, world’s first and largest directory of RCS and WhatsApp bots. Embracing the paradigm shift to rich business messaging that is underway, Dotgo is building the cloud communications technology and services needed in a world where every business must have a presence inside messaging apps, just as they have web sites and smartphone apps. RCS, Google Business Messaging, iMessage, and WhatsApp are fast becoming the de-facto standards for business messaging for brands, offering exciting possibilities for customer engagement.
Dotgo helps mobile operators make RCS business messaging a reality, and enables brands and developers to transform customer interactions using rich business messaging. Dotgo is a Google partner, a WhatsApp Business Solution Provider, and a member of the Mobile Ecosystem Forum. For more information, visit www.dotgo.com. Dotgo and Bot Store are trademarks of Dotgo Systems Inc. in USA and other jurisdictions.
