Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 990 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,266 in the last 365 days.

Judicial Profile: Riverside County Judge John Davis

(Subscription required) Davis said he views his voir dire as thorough and that attorneys should be asking questions, not providing information. “Sometimes attorneys stand up in voir dire and talk about personal stories or try to endear themselves to the prospective jurors by talking to them instead of asking questions,” Davis wrote in an email. “For the most part this is improper pre-education of the jurors.”

You just read:

Judicial Profile: Riverside County Judge John Davis

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.