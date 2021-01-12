Muscle Maker Grill Opens Second Ghost Kitchen Location in Philadelphia

/EIN News/ -- League City, Texas, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle Maker, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRIL ) the parent company of Muscle Maker Grill, Healthy Joe’s and MMG Burger Bar, a fast-casual concept known for serving “healthier for you” meals, today announced the opening of its second ghost kitchen location in the Girard neighborhood located in the city of Philadelphia.



Similar to the previously announced Fairmount location, Girard is centrally located near a high density of both student/university eaters as well as a large pool of corporate workers who commonly order food delivery. Both locations will now support this growing hub of workers and students.

Girard will showcase menus from Muscle Maker Grill, Healthy Joe’s and Muscle Maker Grill’s new Meal Plan concept – Meal Plan AF. Guests can order healthier for you dishes from any of the three concepts through third party delivery platforms providing ease of ordering and the option for contactless delivery. Ordering platforms include: DoorDash, GrubHub, UberEats, Postmates, ChowNow and Caviar.

In an effort to appeal to more consumers and to increase overall sales Muscle Maker, Inc. is adding five new brands, including a burger concept and a smoothie concept to be launched in the next 30 days. The new brands will launch in the Chicago market where the company has four ghost kitchen locations.

Michael Roper, CEO of Muscle Maker Grill, commented, “With three locations now open in Philadelphia the company is well positioned to capture its share of the city’s fast casual healthy food market. Any way in which customers are looking to eat healthier, whether by traditional dine-in, when permitted, or delivery via one of our ghost kitchens, MMG and its menu options are very accessible. One of the many benefits of ghost kitchens is that we can launch as many concepts as we’d like without the lead time or capital expenditure required in a traditional brick and mortar location.”

About Muscle Maker Grill

Founded in 1995 in Colonia, New Jersey, Muscle Maker Grill features high quality, great tasting food, freshly prepared with proprietary recipes. The menu, created with the guest’s health in mind, is lean and protein based. It features all-natural chicken, grass fed steak, lean turkey, whole wheat pasta, wraps, bowls and more. It also offers a wide selection of fruit smoothies in a variety of assorted flavors, protein shakes and supplements. For more information on Muscle Maker Grill, visit www.musclemakergrill.com .

