Diamanti Provides Fastest Microsoft SQL Server Performance at the Lowest TCO

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamanti, the company that streamlines Kubernetes applications and data management for global enterprises, today announced results from a recent industry benchmark report that show Microsoft SQL Server 2019 running on Diamanti outperforms AWS Nitro with IO2 disks by six times (6x) and Azure with Azure Ultra disks by four times (4x). The report, conducted by McKnight Consulting Group (MCG), an independent consulting firm, also demonstrated that Diamanti provides the lowest TCO at up to thirteen times (13x) less than AWS and up to 10x less than Azure.



As data continues to grow exponentially and maintains its stronghold as the most valuable commodity for today’s modern enterprises, the proliferation of Microsoft SQL Server to optimize transactional performance and unleash real-time insights from data has also accelerated. Simultaneously, with the growing popularity of containerization and Kubernetes, Microsoft is putting significant effort into bringing Microsoft SQL Server 2019 to Linux containers. With this new approach, IT departments can provision applications quickly without legacy IT complexities.

To help customers determine the right platform to support their hybrid cloud strategy and provide the flexibility to deploy Microsoft SQL Server to the most appropriate infrastructure, McKnight Consulting Group (MCG) conducted a benchmark study of SQL Server 2019 running on the most promising Kubernetes platforms available on the market today. The results revealed Diamanti is ten times (10x) less expensive and four times (4x) faster while running Microsoft SQL server compared to Azure with Azure Ultra disks and thirteen times (13x) less costly and six times (6x) faster compared to AWS Nitro with IO2 disks.

“We work closely with our customers to understand their current challenges and emerging needs. In our conversations, it has become clear enterprise users need a solution to deploy containerized Microsoft SQL Server across the hybrid cloud,” said Tom Barton, CEO of Diamanti. “While performance is the top priority for many of our customers, the total cost of ownership is a critical component of many IT departments’ decision-making process. The McKnight Group study proves that Diamanti is the clear winner on both speed and cost.”

Diamanti Kubernetes management platform differentiates itself from conventional architectures by leveraging a container-native storage and networking plane that offers high-performance NVMe storage and quality of service guarantees across performance tiers. For on-premises environments, the Diamanti platform offers Ultima offload, a pair of second-generation PCIe-based I/O acceleration cards that offload networking and storage traffic, freeing up compute resources to power modern applications.

Diamanti also offers a full spectrum of enterprise features such as snapshots, mirroring, replication, disaster recovery (DR), backup, and restore to ensure that the enterprise deployments of Microsoft SQL databases are always online and healthy. Diamanti allows enterprises to migrate and seamlessly failover/failback (DR) applications across data centers and public clouds. Additionally, the platform provides software (volume encryption) and hardware-based (self-encrypting drives) security measures to protect against data theft and unintentional data loss.

Methodology

MCG runs all of its performance tests to strict ethical standards. The report results are the objective and unbiased results of the application of queries to the simulations described in the report.

