Andela’s Africa-Based Engineers Dramatically Improve Key Lessonly Functionality

Andela boosted the productivity of the cloud-based learning management system with remote engineers at an essential time

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andela, the global talent network that helps companies build remote engineering teams, today announced that their global engineers played a vital role in improving key technology features for client Lessonly and transition to a fully remote model Lessonly replicated the practices used with their Africa-based Andela engineers and smoothly transitioned their local teams. At the same time, Andela engineers fixed critical elements of Lessonly's offering including search, UX and and helped launch new product elements.



“Andela has been the best vendor relationship we have. Nothing else has brought as much value. The support is great, and Andela engineers have been vital to the growth of our product as we move upmarket,” said Alec Remaly, product owner at Lessonly.

Lessonly is based out of Indianapolis and found themselves competing with many other local companies for talent. It became a big challenge to find reasonably priced engineers in a timely fashion. Lessonly turned to Andela and found talented and skillful engineers that were invested in the company's success. The Andela engineering team is committed to understanding the product and finding ways to improve it. In their time helping, Andela engineers have made several key contributions to Lessonly’s features:

Redesigning a failing page, reshaping the design and building a UX in a month and a half

Boosting the performance of the company’s search function – cutting down search time to 0.5-1.0 seconds from an unacceptable 18 seconds

Launching the new product “Linked Elements,” which helps clients with updates and has been very successful



“Like many technology companies, moving to an all-remote model in 2020 created logistical challenges. We are so happy that Andela engineers were able to help with the transition both by adding valuable development productivity but also with their expertise in working as a team remotely,” said Wambui Kinya, VP Partner Engineering at Andela.

About Andela

Andela is a global talent network that connects companies with vetted, remote engineers in emerging markets. Hundreds of leading companies like GitHub, Cloudflare, and ViacomCBS leverage Andela to scale their engineering teams quickly and cost effectively. A distributed organization spanning four continents, Andela is backed by investors including Generation Investment Management, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Spark Capital, and Google Ventures.