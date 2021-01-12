Stavvy Announces Integration With the Encompass® Digital Lending Platform

Partnership enables lenders to access Stavvy’s solutions through leading digital lending platform

With Stavvy’s eClose functionalities, the majority of real estate closing documents can be eSigned, requiring only one in-person or virtual meeting for the promissory note and select documents that require notarization depending on the jurisdictional requirements and laws. By simplifying and expediting these processes, in-person closings that used to last hours can now be seamlessly completed in 10 to 15 minutes. Stavvy’s native eClose tools allow closing agents to perform hybrid closings in addition to remote ink-signed notarizations (RIN). Stavvy’s RIN product has been available and widely used in markets that do not have permanent laws for fully digital remote online notarization (RON), such as New England, New York, and New Jersey. Stavvy’s native RON product is expected to be available in Q1 of 2021.

Ellie Mae, now ICE Mortgage Technology™, a division of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), is the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry. The Encompass Digital Lending Platform empowers lenders and investors to engage homebuyers and efficiently originate, close, sell and purchase loans that maximize ROI across their business all from a single system of record. The platform delivers a true digital mortgage experience across the entire mortgage workflow for every channel, every loan transaction and every customer type.

“Stavvy is delighted to partner with ICE Mortgage Technology,” said Kosta Ligris, cofounder of Stavvy. “Our secure, seamless integration with the Encompass Digital Lending Platform provides lenders on Encompass with direct access to our eClose platform, which enables them to efficiently and securely deploy digital transformation with title and settlement providers.”

“ICE Mortgage Technology is at the forefront of innovation in the real estate mortgage industry, and we are proud to be a part of that. This integration elevates and expands Stavvy’s platform, and we are excited about the future of digital mortgage transactions,” said Josh Feinblum, cofounder of Stavvy.

Stavvy is a Boston-based, venture-backed financial technology company that designs platforms to manage security risk, eliminate fragmentation, and increase speed and transparency in real estate transactions. The company’s mission is to create efficiency and security in the consumer/mortgage lending life cycle. Stavvy helps lenders and their vendor partners connect during the underwriting and settlement process of home loans. Its software includes eClosing functionality like remote signature and video conferencing tools that enable closing agents to perform remote transactions. To learn more, please visit www.stavvy.com

