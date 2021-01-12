Bob Taylor Engineering, Inc. Selects Agile Frameworks to Drive Efficiency and Automate Workflow Processes

MetaField solution streamlines workflows in the field and lab to enhance client reporting

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Frameworks®, the leading provider of collaborative, cloud-based corporate, field, lab and accreditation information management enabling Profitable Engineering® for the construction and engineering services sector, today announced Bob Taylor Engineering, Inc. has selected its MetaField® solution to modernize its field data collection and lab testing processes and enhance client reporting.



Based in Lexington Park, MD, Bob Taylor Engineering (BTE) provides geotechnical engineering and materials testing services including inspections, drilling, and concrete, soil, asphalt and aggregate testing. They primarily serve commercial clients and some residential clients in the tri-county area of southern Maryland and the Washington, D.C. area.

BTE’s challenge was the inefficiency of a pencil and paper field data collection process. Field technicians couldn’t write up their reports until they came back to the office at the end of the day. And many times, those reports wouldn’t be promptly prepared because the technician had a backlog of reports. They were looking for a software solution that would help them become more efficient in delivering reports to their clients in a timely manner.

BTE selected MetaField , a subscription-based, multi-tenant Software-as-a-Solution (SaaS) platform from Agile Frameworks that automates complex workflows for greater productivity and profitability. It provides a single application to manage project specifications, schedule, dispatch, test, collect and assemble results to accurately deliver information to clients in real time.

“We chose MetaField because of the flexibility of being able to tailor the system to our needs,” said Sara Beth Phillips, lead geologist and geotechnical project manager. “We like having the flexibility to change our lab or field forms. Being able to be in control of the system is fantastic!”

“The field reporting is a lot cleaner. A great feature is the ability to consolidate reports and the hyperlink that allows you to scroll down to different parts of the report just by clicking through,” said Joe Taylor, geotechnical engineer. “We’ve had very positive feedback from both new and long-term clients.”

“Many engineering firms are impeded by legacy manual processes that can’t support the productivity and operational visibility needed to serve their clients,” said Bob Tuttle, Agile Frameworks CEO. “With MetaField, Bob Taylor Engineering now has the foundation to modernize operations by leveraging technology to empower their staff, better serve clients, and support future growth.”

“Agile Frameworks has provided top notch customer service during our transition process from paper to digital. Our Senior Solutions Consultant has been our champion during this entire process, and we are so thankful for his knowledge and care,” said Phillips.

About Agile Frameworks

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., Agile Frameworks provides the only industry solution that fully integrates corporate, field, and lab information management activities in one platform across multiple engineering and construction disciplines. Agile offers capital project owners, construction, and engineering consulting firms the industry’s most impactful tools and automated processes to maximize efficiency, growth and profitability.

Learn more about how Agile Frameworks connects the construction network and enables profitable engineering for more than 19,000 monthly subscribers via our cloud based-mobile solution at www.agileframeworks.com.

