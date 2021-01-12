Human Capital Management’s Most Prestigious Awards Program is Now Open for Submissions

Brandon Hall Group’s HCM Excellence Awards program is accepting applications from organizations excelling in human capital management practices. Submissions must be received by April 16, 2021. Winners are recognized worldwide for this coveted honor and peerless recognition.

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group’s Excellence Awards features two annual programs recognizing organizations that successfully deployed initiatives, strategies, modalities, processes, systems and tools that achieved measurable results. The programs attract entrants from leading corporations around the world, as well as up and coming mid-market and smaller firms.

“Last year, we had a record number of organizations apply for the Excellence Awards in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. We anticipate even more applications this year,” said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke. “Brandon Hall Group awards, judged by an international panel of experts, provides well-deserved recognition and validation for HCM initiatives that drive business goals,” he added.

Over the last 28 years, BHG’s HCM Excellence Awards recognize organizations for their work in these program areas: Learning and Development, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Management, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Performance and Future of Work.

Organizations are invited to apply at https://www.brandonhall.com/excellenceawards/hcm.html . The deadline for submissions are April 16, 2021. Winners will be announced August 19, 2021.

“The work of HCM professionals is always important, but never more so than right now. We are honored to recognize the vital work of these dedicated professionals at leading organizations,” said Brandon Hall Group COO and head of the awards program, Rachel Cooke.

Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards consistently reflect current HCM initiatives and have been expanded to include 18 new categories:

Best Advance in Corporate Well-being Strategy

Best Advance in Social Impact Innovation

Best Advance for Leading Under a Crisis

Best Advance in AI for Business Impact

Best Advance in Predictive Analytics

Best Advance in Business Automation

Best Advance in Business Strategy

Best Advance in Managing a Remote Workforce

Best Advance in a Diversity Recruiting Strategy

Best Advance in Leadership Development for Racial/Ethnic Minorities

Best Advance in Leading Diversity and Inclusion Initiatives

Best Advance in Measuring Diversity or Inclusion

Best Advance in Mentoring to Develop Diverse Leaders

Best Corporate Outreach to Promote Diversity and Inclusion in Communities

Best Governance of Diversity and Inclusion

Best Diversity and Inclusion Strategy

Best Learning Program for Unconscious Bias Awareness

Best Use of Employee Resource Groups to Address Diversity and Inclusion

