Lightspeed Systems® Recognized as a Tech & Learning Best of 2020 Winner for Lightspeed Analytics™

/EIN News/ -- Austin, Texas, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightspeed Systems® (Lightspeed), the leading K-12 online safety and effectiveness solutions provider, was announced as a winner in The Best of 2020 awards from Tech & Learning for its innovative analytics solution, Lightspeed Analytics™. Winners were evaluated based on their value, uniqueness in the market, and ability to solve specific challenges for educators and administrators.

In schools’ rapid adoption of new devices and online tools – especially amidst school closures leading to an increase in online learning environments – Lightspeed Systems solutions have enabled schools to maintain and scale safe and effective learning at a distance. With the increase in online activity, data insights from Lightspeed Analytics proved to be a critical tool for district leaders and IT teams needing visibility to drive successful online learning programs.

Launched in 2019, Lightspeed Analytics provides total visibility into online learning and student engagement with real-time, actionable data into the use of applications and online resources. Customizable dashboards and granular data sets in Lightspeed Analytics allow schools to evaluate student engagement with online resources; identify redundant or unused licenses to optimize ed-tech ROI; pinpoint areas for professional development and increased effectiveness; and surface rogue applications in use to maintain student data privacy.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Tech & Learning in The Best of 2020 awards for Lightspeed Analytics,” shared Eileen Shihadeh, Chief Marketing Officer, Lightspeed Systems. “We are driven by our mission of being a trusted partner to schools, helping them solve new challenges, answer the tough questions, and most importantly right now, maintain learning continuity. We’re humbled by the recognition of our efforts.”

