SADA Launches Alliance Program to Help SaaS Companies Scale

/EIN News/ -- The business and technology consultancy will guide software companies in the use of Google Cloud technology to drive innovation, enhance their product offerings and align on go-to-market strategies



LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SADA , a leading global business and technology consultancy, announces the launch of a program that is designed to help Software as a Service (SaaS) companies accelerate their growth and maximize the value of Google Cloud. The SADA SaaS Alliance Program is officially launching today with four B2B cloud-native companies: Cysiv , PacketFabric , Quantum Metric , and Virtru .

Launching a SaaS product in today’s hard-scrabble market is difficult enough without the pressure of raising awareness, finding sales leads and closing deals. Doing so while simultaneously figuring out how to work with the top cloud providers is even more challenging. SADA’s alliance program aims to make these tasks easier and more cost-effective.

Upon joining SADA’s SaaS Alliance Program, SaaS partners are assigned an account manager, who will serve as their go-to resource for everything from business planning to program execution. Alliance account managers can help with go-to-market strategies, account mapping to maximize success with targeted prospects, business reviews to measure performance goals and objectives, thought leadership content, and promotional opportunities with SADA and Google Cloud.

Other benefits of the SaaS Alliance Program include GCP training and cost optimization whiteboard sessions, 24x7 support, co-branded marketing collateral, a guest appearance on the Cloud N Clear podcast, sales enablement sessions and materials, and co-selling and targeted lead-generation with the SADA sales team based on qualifications.

"It’s important to find partners that can support Quantum Metric’s accelerated growth, given the increasing importance of delivering digital products with greater impact, speed, and confidence,” said Mario Ciabarra, CEO of Quantum Metric. “As such, we’ve made a 5-year commitment to Google Cloud through SADA, given their technical expertise and the strong relationship SADA has established with the Google Cloud team. Not only have we decided to become a SADA customer, but we’re also one of the first to be included in SADA’s SaaS Alliance Program, working together to identify new opportunities for our field teams through a dedicated Alliance Account Manager. I believe Quantum Metric + SADA + Google Cloud is a unique accelerator to propel us further forward, and I’m excited for what’s to come in 2021!"

“With a client list that spans healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, manufacturing, public sector and cloud natives, SADA has the experience to help companies in every industry move to and use Google Cloud,” said Nikki Harley, Strategic Alliance Manager at SADA. “Our SaaS Alliance Program extends that expertise to innovative software companies, so they can scale their business faster and more successfully.”

“This program is the type of multifaceted win that gets us really excited,” said Tony Safoian, CEO of SADA. “Our alliance partners benefit from SADA’s technical expertise, sales and marketing experience, and relationships with Google Cloud. Our clients win because they’re gaining access to a large ecosystem of technology partners that have been trained to help them achieve digital transformation and maximize their investment in Google Cloud. We are excited to officially launch the program today and look forward to working with our partners toward a shared goal of transforming enterprises through industry leading, cloud-based solutions.”

About SADA

SADA is a leading global provider of business and technology services empowering people to transform their work, their organizations and the world. SADA teams have helped enterprise clients in healthcare, media, entertainment, retail, manufacturing and the public sector achieve their boldest ambitions and solve their most complex problems. A Google Cloud Partner with multiple Specializations, SADA delivers continuous innovation, strong partnerships and service excellence. This has led to numerous accolades and awards, including the Google Cloud Global Reseller Partner of the Year for 2018 and 2019, the Inc. 5000 Honoree list of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies for 14 straight years, and the 2020 Inc. list of America's Top 50 Workplaces. More info at www.sada.com .