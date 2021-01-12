One80 Intermediaries Expands Online Platform for Hard to Place Risks With Acquisition of Commercial Insurance Group

The transaction includes Commercial Insurance Group, a national wholesale broker and program manager and its affiliates; Strategic Insurance Agency and Bigfoot Insurance, its market leading proprietary online platform

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One80 Intermediaries (One80), a national wholesale broker, program manager, third-party administrator (TPA), and insurance aggregator headquartered in Boston, today announced that it has acquired Commercial Insurance Group, LLC and its affiliates; Strategic Insurance Agency, and Bigfoot Insurance, its market leading proprietary online platform. Commercial Insurance Group (CIG) is a Colorado Springs-based wholesale broker and Managing General Agent that specializes in California homeowners insurance as well as high risk property, casualty and package business. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Founded in 2007, Commercial Insurance Group distributes products and services to over 10,000 agents and brokers who utilize the company’s technology and underwriting expertise to access specialty programs across the United States.

“Since our inception, One80 has specialized in hard to place homeowners and commercial property risks throughout the United States,” said Matthew F. Power, President of One80 Intermediaries. “Acquiring Commercial Insurance Group will extend our capabilities to include an innovative, market leading online platform, Bigfoot, allowing appointed brokers to quote, bind and issue policies for hard to place risks with ease. I was extremely impressed with this advanced technology, as it enables Bigfoot to rapidly implement new programs and products meeting the evolving needs of its clients.”

Specialty programs available through the company include; short term rental products, storage contents, renters insurance, general liability, commercial property, California homeowners, inland marine and commercial package coverages. Additionally, the online platform has expanded into coverage for short-term and temporary employees, as well as independent contractors for one or a variety of employers. The platform also allows agents to quote, bind and issue policies for stationary homes, small homes on wheels or sleds, container homes and other small dwellings.

“As the insurance market continues to consolidate, we felt it was important to join a larger, rapidly growing organization to further support our agents, providing access to a more expansive product suite,” said Martin Burlingame, Managing Director, Commercial Insurance Group, a division of One80 Intermediaries. “One80’s expansion plan, desire to grow and innovative culture was particularly appealing, and we are very much looking forward to this partnership,” he continued.

