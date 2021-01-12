AlgoSec Strengthens and Simplifies Cloud and SDN Security Management

New A32 version of Network Security Policy Management Suite deepens visibility and control over hybrid environments, enables secure micro-segmentation deployment and delivers enhanced SDN and SD-WAN integrations

/EIN News/ -- RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlgoSec, the leading provider of business-driven network security management solutions, has introduced enhanced application visibility and auto-discovery features, and extended its integrations with leading SDN and SD-WAN solutions, in the new version of its core Network Security Management Suite.



AlgoSec A32 gives IT and security experts the most comprehensive visibility and control over security across their entire hybrid environment. It enables organizations to align and manage their network security from a business perspective, giving them new automation capabilities for seamless, zero-touch security management across SDN, cloud and on-premise networks from a single platform.

The key benefits that AlgoSec A32 delivers to IT, network and security experts include:

Enable secure deployment of micro-segmentation in complex hybrid networks

A32 automates identifying and mapping of the attributes, flows and rules that support business-critical applications across hybrid networks with the built-in AutoDiscovery capability. This accelerates organizations’ ability to make changes to their applications across the enterprise’s heterogeneous on-premise and cloud platforms, and to troubleshoot network or change management issues - ensuring continuous security and compliance.

Align and manage all network security processes from a single platform

A32 gives organizations instant visibility, risk detection, and mitigation for network or cloud misconfigurations, and simplifies security policies with central management and clean-up capabilities. This makes it easy to plan and implement micro-segmentation strategies to enhance security network-wide.

Seamlessly integrate with leading SDN and SD-WAN solutions for enhanced visibility and compliance

A32 seamlessly integrates with leading SDN and SD-WAN solutions including Cisco ACI, Cisco Meraki and VMWARE NSX-T to enhance visibility and ensure ongoing compliance with extended support for financial regulations such as SWIFT and HKMA.

“The events of 2020 have highlighted how critical it is for network security experts to be able to make changes to their organizations’ core business applications quickly, but without impacting security or compliance across complex, hybrid networks,” said Eran Shiff, Vice President, Product, of AlgoSec. “AlgoSec A32 gives IT and security teams the holistic visibility and granular control they need over their entire network to do this, enabling them to plan, check and automatically implement changes from a single console to maximize business agility and strengthen security and compliance.”

AlgoSec A32 is the first version to run on the CentOS 7 operating system and is generally available.

About AlgoSec

The leading provider of business-driven network security management solutions, AlgoSec helps the world’s largest organizations align security with their mission-critical business processes. With AlgoSec, users can discover, map and migrate business application connectivity, proactively analyze risk from the business perspective, tie cyber-attacks to business processes and intelligently automate network security changes with zero touch – across their cloud, SDN and on-premise networks. Over 1,800 enterprises, including 20 of the Fortune 50, have utilized AlgoSec’s solutions to make their organizations more agile, more secure and more compliant – all the time. Since 2005, AlgoSec has shown its commitment to customer satisfaction with the industry’s only money-back guarantee.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

