STACK INFRASTRUCTURE Appoints Val Milshtein as Chief Technology Officer

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK INFRASTRUCTURE (“STACK” or the “Company”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies, today announces the appointment of Val Milshtein to the newly-created role of Chief Technology Officer. Milshtein will be responsible for advancing platform technologies, client services, and next-generation sustainable technical solutions for its hyperscale cloud and enterprise clients.



Mr. Milshtein comes to STACK with over 25 years of experience in product development, process design, software engineering, and systems integration in the telecom and data center industries. He most recently served as the Chief Information Officer and Senior Vice President of Network Services for Cologix, an interconnection and data center company. Previous to that, he held a leading product development role at Level 3 Communications (now Lumen).

“STACK continues to look out for the disruptive technologies that will shape digital infrastructure for the next decade and beyond,” said Brian Cox, STACK INFRASTRUCTURE’s Chief Executive Officer. “Val has a proven and successful history of keeping his eyes on the technical horizon and moving leading platforms forward in innovative ways. I am proud he is part of STACK.”

“I could not be more excited to join the STACK team,” said Mr. Milshtein. “STACK is assuming a leadership position in the rapid growth of technical infrastructure. We are delivering accelerated scale through forward investment and cutting-edge development tactics. An enhanced technology strategy will deepen the level of service we can provide to our clients and help our Company exceed expectations for performance, availability, and transparency.”

ABOUT STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

STACK provides digital infrastructure to scale the world’s most innovative companies. With a client-first approach, the Company delivers a comprehensive suite of wholesale build-to suit, colocation, and powered shell solutions in eight markets today: Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas; New Albany, Ohio; Northern Virginia; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and Silicon Valley, California. Its offerings include hyperscale campuses and build-to-suit data centers (“ HYPER STACK ™”), immediately available wholesale colocation and private data suites (“ READY STACK ™”), and powered shell options (“ POWER STACK ™”).

With unparalleled existing and flexible expansion capacity in the leading availability zones, STACK offers the scale and geographic reach that rapidly growing hyperscale and enterprise companies need. The world runs on data. And data runs on STACK.

