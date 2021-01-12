Dymax Partners with Electronic Assembly Products, Ltd.

Manufacturer’s Representative Agency will Help Grow Business to End Users in the Electronics Industry

/EIN News/ -- TORRINGTON, Conn., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dymax, leading manufacturer of rapid light-curing materials and equipment, adds a new channel partner, Electronic Assembly Products, Ltd. (EAP, Ltd.) to their extensive North American distribution network.



EAP, Ltd. was founded on the premise that few manufacturer’s representatives effectively connect and engage manufacturers with end users working in similar industries. Specializing in the development of complete technology solutions for electronics manufacturing, EAP, Ltd., will concentrate their efforts on building relationships between Dymax and companies throughout Midwest North America that work in the automotive, industrial, consumer, and aerospace and defense markets. They will bring Dymax’s expertise in light-cure technology to circuit board end users not familiar with the capabilities and efficiencies that light-curing can bring to PCB manufacturing. John Johnson, President, remarked that “We will work closely with Dymax to deliver cutting-edge product, automation, and assembly solutions to manufacturers involved in LIDAR, ADAS, camera module, and related electronics applications, and continue our long tradition of providing exceptional service to our customers.”

“Our relationship with EAP will help expand our reach to critical suppliers in the electronics industry that may not be aware of Dymax’s 40 years of experience creating innovative formulated adhesives and coatings and light-curing equipment, Brent Newblom, National Account & Channel Partner Manager, commented.

Started in 2002 in Ohio, EAP, Ltd., specializes in creating complete technology and product solutions, from initial circuit board assembly to final packaging and delivery, to end users primarily in the Midwest U.S.A., Florida, Pennsylvania, Costa Rica, and South America regions.

About Dymax

Dymax develops innovative rapid and light-curable materials, dispense equipment, and UV/LED light-curing systems. The company’s adhesives, coatings, and equipment are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiencies. Major markets include aerospace and defense; medical device; and consumer and automotive electronics.

