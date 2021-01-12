Nuclear Science and Politics: A Complicated Fusion
An important scientific discovery can dictate the politics of an entire nationCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How far can science go when pushing its frontiers, and how much involvement should the government have on scientific research? Today, these questions continue to be relevant, and their answers can change the world in profound ways and on a large scale. These same questions are things that Dr. John D. King’s novel, Just Out of Curiosity, tries to explore and answer.
The story starts with graduate student Robert Navajo, whose description of a method of separating isotopes from specific metals inspires his faculty mentor to try it on uranium. This experiment brings about disastrous results, setting off a series of events that will cause the FBI to chase after Navajo, who escapes to a totalitarian South American state named Angustia. There, he gets a second chance at love, but he also gets into more trouble than he has ever imagined.
This story will keep readers hooked with its masterful narration of Navajo’s thrilling exploits and endear science enthusiasts and experts with its use of legitimate facts related to nuclear science and weaponry. Those who get a kick out of political fiction mixed with science will enjoy this delightful read.
Dr. John D. King was born in Abilene, Kansas, and was a pathologist for several years in Rockford and in Peoria, Illinois. He served for two years in the Army Air Corps before getting an MD degree at the University of Kansas. He now lives in Austin, Texas, and has a wife, a daughter, and several grandchildren. Although Dr. King has an interest in biochemistry, it played only a little role in the creation of this exhilarating work of fiction.
