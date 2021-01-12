Second Life Mac Continues Growth Streak; Triples Staff, Grows Procurement by 250% in 2020

/EIN News/ -- SKOKIE, Ill., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Second Life Mac, the leading Apple buyback company for schools and businesses, posted its second year of triple digit growth in 2020, increasing device procurement by 250 percent and tripling its staff. The company anticipates it will double device procurement and staff in 2021. Click to tweet.



Second Life Mac purchases used Apple devices, including iPad and MacBook, from schools and enterprises looking to refresh their device fleets. After wiping the data and refurbishing devices, Second Life Mac sells them via wholesale and retail channels.

Second Life Mac’s growth came predominantly in the education sector, where K-20 schools rely on tapping the residual value of their used Apple devices to pay off leases early or to make a down payment on the next fleet of digital learning devices. The company’s ability to quickly innovate during the COVID-19 shut down of schools by offering a Touchless Trade-in™ service was responsible for the procurement of more than 67,000 devices alone.

Second Life Mac also grew its enterprise division with key hires, and announced the availability of its enterprise platform, which solves the challenges encountered by corporate asset managers who need a way to easily and securely take back aging devices from employees located around the globe.

“2020 was unprecedented in many ways, and fortunately we were able to innovate to help ensure our customers could get the devices they needed to foster distance learning and working,” said Scott Pauga, CEO of Second Life Mac. “Our ability to anticipate our customers’ changing needs and provide thoughtful solutions propelled our strong growth this year.”

Second Life Mac also won numerous awards in 2020 for its innovation and entrepreneurship, including awards from EdTech Digest, Tech & Learning, and Chicago Innovation.

About Second Life Mac

Second Life Mac is disrupting the device buyback industry by coupling the best Apple lifecycle expertise with outstanding customer service, start to finish custody of devices, and the most transparent process. The used devices Second Life Mac procures from schools and businesses are refurbished, data is securely erased to Department of Defense standards, and they are resold via wholesale and retail channels. Headquartered in Skokie, Ill., the company is an Entrepreneur 360 winner, and has been awarded for its innovation by EdTech Digest, Tech & Learning and Chicago Innovation. More information is available at www.secondlifemac.com or on Twitter @SecondLifeMac.

