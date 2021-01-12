Routemotion Develops Wine Travel Card Digital User-friendly App

Create Remarkable Custom Tourism Apps with Routemotion

Routemotion gives tourism a boost with Feature Rich and Customizable App-building Platform

The Routemotion team has designed, developed and implemented a world-class app that allows the Wine Travel Card to achieve our digital goals well into the future.” — Jeff Arnold

BERLIN, GERMANY, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Routemotion, a SaaS company specializing in mobile apps for the tourism industry, announced today that they have helped their client WineTravelCard.com to transition their printed wine card business to digital by creating a Wine Travel Card app for iOS and Android devices.

When Wine Travel Card first came to Routemotion, they needed a way to upgrade their printed passport program in which they provide local wine lovers and tourists with discount cards to the many boutique wineries located in the New York Finger Lakes area. With Routemotion’s modular, flexible custom app building platform, the companies worked together to select app features that not only digitized the Wine Travel Card passport program but also beautifully curated the company’s rich content in a user-friendly way.

By partnering with Routemotion, Wine Travel Card now has a completely digital solution to meet all their needs, including:

• Reaching a broader audience of customers via the downloadable app

• Serving as a central hub for all of Wine Travel Card’s possible destinations

• Organizing and categorizing a large amount of information on wine events, discounts, and more

Routemotion’s modular app-building technology platform offers plenty of features and widgets and is also customizable and adaptable. Together, these characteristics ensure that the resulting apps are as unique as the places they represent and perfectly adhere to the client's need.

Recently, Routemotion was selected as an Innovative Slow Tourism Solution in the EU-funded study “Slow Tourism product creation manual.” Slow Tourism is a travel concept that emphasizes travel over a longer period at a leisurely pace. By partnering with Routemotion, DMOs and travel agencies can create customized apps that cater to tourists interested in slow tourism experiences, at the same time helping the local authorities to promote Sustainable Travel in their areas.

As a socially conscious company, Routemotion is dedicated to creating custom mobile app solutions that emphasize sustainability, responsibility, and eco-friendly practices in traveling. The average costs of building an app with Routemotion are also much lower than the costs of similar custom mobile app solutions, making Routemotion’s technological platform an accessible solution for travel and tourism businesses.