Loveland Launches Holiday Hunt With Eventzee

Freeze Tag (OTC: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, announced today that the City of Loveland, Colorado launched a virtual community engagement event using the Eventzee scavenger hunt app. Utilizing Eventzee technology, the "Hunt for the Loveland Holiday Gnomes" had residents and visitors stopping by landmarks and businesses along the Loveland Light Trail.



The Loveland Light Trail led participants on a special holiday light tour throughout the city and included free nightly musical light shows at Winter Wonderlights, one of the stops, from mid-November until January 1. To promote the nightly activity, the City of Loveland’s staff took the extra step of procuring 10 unique garden gnomes for participants to find – one at each stop along the trail. Utilizing the Eventzee app players then tracked down the various gnomes and completed challenges for points.

“The response to this event was outstanding,” said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag, “There were over 1300 participants, which is a testament to Visit Loveland’s skill in creating a scavenger hunt with such wide-ranging appeal.”

Each gnome featured in the hunt had a name, a personality, and its own set of challenges to complete. At every stop, there was a Photo Challenge to take a selfie with the gnome as proof that the gnome was found. To encourage practicing COVID-19 guidelines, those wearing masks in their photos earned bonus points, as Eventzee’s admin tool allows for point adjustment upon approving a submission. The first gnome participants met was Herbie, Loveland’s holiday gnome.

“We had so much fun creating this game with Eventzee, and we couldn’t have been more pleased with the turnout!” said Chris Bierdeman, Tourism Group Sales Coordinator for Visit Loveland. “So many people were looking for safe and fun ways to spend their time during the holidays, and this really fit the bill!”

The participants with the highest scores by December 31 received one of several grand prizes, the largest of which was a Loveland Winter Staycation consisting of an overnight stay at the Courtyard by Marriott Loveland, ice skating for 4, horseback riding at Sylvan Dale Guest Ranch, $175 in gift cards to local businesses, and a basket of Loveland-made goodies from local artisans.

Eventzee is ideal for trade shows, conferences and orientations. Businesses can use the app to drive traffic to specific locations, promote vendors or products and increase social interactions, while observing appropriate social distances. Some clients use Eventzee to hold contests and give away prizes to their most engaged customers.

About Visit Loveland

As the official tourism art and destination marketing organization for the City of Loveland, Visit Loveland’s mission is to strengthen Loveland’s share of the Colorado travel market by promoting the unique assets of Loveland to increase visitation and maximize the economic impact of travelers. Visit Loveland launched in 2012 following the approval of a 3% lodging tax approved by Loveland voters in 2009. Visit Loveland is comprised of four full-time City of Loveland staff members in the Economic Development Department. Visit Loveland staff reports to the seven-member Community Marketing Commission, an advisory board to city council on the City's use of the revenues received from the Lodging Tax levied under Code Chapter 3.24 to promote tourism, conventions and related activities within Loveland. Learn more at VisitLoveland.com.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with nearly 10 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: https://www.freezetag.com

